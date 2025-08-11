​​​​​​Doha, Riyadh – beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) has renewed its strategic partnership with SMC Group, which re-appoints the Riyadh based media solutions group as the exclusive advertising media sales representative for the global media group in 23 markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) until 2027. The new agreement covers all beIN’s premium 20+ sports and entertainment channels, including its flagship beIN SPORTS channels.

The renewal of the agreement was signed today during a signing ceremony held at beIN’s MENA headquarters in Doha, attended by senior executives from both sides.

This partnership is testament to the successful collaboration between beIN and SMC, who have been working together since 2022 to deliver cutting-edge advertising opportunities for local and international brands across the region. It also represents a practical model of SMC’s vision for building long-term strategic relationships based on performance and results, further strengthening its position within the sports advertising sector.

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “We are pleased to extend our valued partnership with SMC Group, a collaboration that has become a cornerstone of our commercial success since the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Together, we have delivered innovative and engaging brand experiences that have reached millions across the region—providing brands with a powerful and differentiated platform for growth. This renewed agreement not only strengthens our shared commitment to excellence but also reinforces beIN’s strategic vision to lead in premium sports and entertainment media, both across the MENA region and on the global stage. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

From his end, Mohamed Al-Khereiji, Chairman of SMC Group, said: " We are pleased to renew our strategic partnership with beIN MEDIA GROUP, reinforcing SMC’s position as the leading media and advertising powerhouse with the largest advertising inventory in the region. We greatly value the continued trust that beIN places in us, as this renewal marks the start of a new chapter focused on greater innovation and impact across the regional media and sports landscape. This agreement comes at a time when the region is witnessing rapid and positive growth driven by landmark investments and transformative projects. At SMC, we remain committed to our vision of delivering solutions powered by the latest digital technologies—boosting sales performance through tailored value propositions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners, including beIN, the exclusive holder of premier sports content in the Middle East.

We are also dedicated to building a comprehensive ecosystem that seamlessly integrates premium content with cutting-edge technology, underpinned by our continued investment in artificial intelligence. Our goal is clear: to deliver measurable, sustainable results across both regional and international markets.”

Renewing this partnership with beIN, SMC Group reinforces leadership in integrating media, sports, and technology within a unified vision that extends beyond traditional advertising. By leveraging advanced AI-powered advertising solutions and innovative tech platforms, SMC delivers impactful and targeted brand experiences. Beyond advertising, SMC plays a key role in driving investment and forging strategic partnerships across sports, media, and entertainment sectors locally and globally. This commitment supports Saudi Arabia’s ambitions for sustainable economic growth fueled by innovation and technology, while contributing to the ongoing development of these industries regionally and globally.

Notably, beIN SPORTS is the exclusive destination for the MENA region’s most comprehensive and prestigious sports portfolio, featuring UEFA and FIFA competitions—including the FIFA World Cup—AFC tournaments, the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, AFCON, Formula 1, and a wide array of other sports ranging from tennis and basketball to martial arts. This global sports content integrates seamlessly with SMC’s extensive marketing expertise, enabling the delivery of targeted and effective advertising solutions. Beyond sports, beIN offers a rich entertainment lineup that includes award-winning films, premium series, children’s programming, culinary shows, and much more.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across five continents, 40 countries and in nine different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye. For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com

About SMC Group:

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Riyadh, SMC Group is a leading advertising company specializing in marketing premium media assets across the region. The group represents several top-tier media platforms, including Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), beIN Sports, Saudi Airlines, Webook, Invibes, Mawdoo3, and Webedia, providing strategic access to influential audiences through diverse media channels. The Group’s strategy aligns with the major transformations taking place in the region in terms of investments and landmark projects. It is committed to playing an active role in supporting the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by boosting investment in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, and by building strategic partnerships that contribute to the development of these industries locally and internationally. This approach empowers the Kingdom to achieve sustainable leadership on both the regional and global stages. For more information about SMC Group, please contact: Sales@smc.me