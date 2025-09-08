All AFC content, from AFC Champions League Elite™ to AFC Asian Qualifiers™ and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ will be shown on beIN SPORTS across the entire Middle East and North Africa

DOHA, QATAR – With the next few weeks bringing increased attention to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) has announced its AFC coverage plans through 2032, as well as a streamlining of its programming that will see the global sports, entertainment, and media conglomerate broadcast all its Asian football coverage across the entire Middle East and North Africa (MENA) on its flagship beIN SPORTS channels.

On 15-17 September, the first round of the AFC Champions League Elite™ (ACL Elite), the most prestigious club competition in Asian football, played by the national league champions and AFC Champions League Two™ (ACL Two) will get underway on beIN SPORTS’ premium sports channels.

In addition to every round of the three most prestigious club competitions in Asian football, fans can enjoy AFC Asian Qualifiers™ for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and 2030, two AFC Asian Cups – including the 2027 edition in Saudi Arabia – two AFC Women’s Asian Cups, all Men’s and Women’s Asian Cups across U23, U20 and U17 age-groups, and the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournaments for both Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032.

Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of the MENA Channels at beIN, said: “Our rights package with the AFC is unrivalled and we are delighted to confirm we will broadcast AFC Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as well as the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, and eight more years of elite Asian club competitions all on beIN SPORTS. Being able to broadcast our Asian Football Confederation coverage across the entire Middle East and North Africa all on beIN SPORTS is hugely significant for beIN and our business, cementing beIN as the home of Asian football in MENA.”

With the draws of the ACL Elite League Stage and ACL Two Group Stage concluding last month, the on-field action gets underway on 15-16 September. The pick of the first round of ACL Elite matches includes reigning champions Al Ahli of Jeddah hosting Uzbekistan’s Nasaf, and Japanese champions Vissel Kobe travelling to face Chinese Super League winners Shanghai Port. The first round of the ACL Two Group Stage meanwhile is scheduled for 16-17 September with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr hosting Tajik outfit Istiklol and last year’s defeated finalists Lion City Sailors of Singapore taking on Indonesia’s Persib, setting the stage for a thrilling opening campaign.

With beIN’s best-in-class studio analysis and the network’s state-of-the-art studio facilities, the matches will be broadcast exclusively across 17 MENA territories: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen. In addition, beIN has non-exclusive broadcast rights in the following six countries: Chad, Djibouti, IR Iran, Mauritania, Somalia, and Sudan.

beIN’s partnership with the AFC started in 2010, has evolved over the past 15 years, and will run until 2032. The network’s comprehensive Asian football coverage adds to its unparalleled sports portfolio across the MENA region, which includes the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LALIGA, Ligue 1, AFCON, and a multitude of other sports rights.

Summary of Rights

2025-32 Rights

beIN territories (23): Exclusive in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, and Yemen; and non-exclusive in Chad, Djibouti, IR Iran, Mauritania, Somalia and Sudan.

AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers Final Round, FIFA World Cup 2030 Asian Qualifiers Final Round including Asian play-offs

AFC Asian Cup™ Finals

AFC Women’s Asian Cup™ Finals

AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Finals 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2032

AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament (Final Round) for Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032

AFC U20 Asian Cup™ Finals

AFC U17 Asian Cup™ Finals

AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup™ Finals

AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup™ Finals

AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ Finals

AFC Champions League Elite™ – league stage, knock-out stage, and finals

AFC Champions League Two™ – group stage, knock-out stage, and final

AFC Women’s Champions League™ – group stage, knock-out stage, and final

