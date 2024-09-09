Doha, Qatar: beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), the leading sports and entertainment networks in the world, and Qatar University (QU), Qatar’s primary institution of higher education, have renewed their long-term cooperation agreement for a further four years.

The agreement was signed at beIN’s headquarters by Tareq Zainal, Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer at beIN MEDIA GROUP and Dr. Mohammed Diab, Qatar University’s Vice President of Student Affairs, in the presence of representatives from both organisations.

Under the agreement, beIN will continue to provide educational and professional opportunities to QU students. In addition to the ample new opportunities for students, QU will work alongside beIN to further create and offer professional training and development programmes for the global broadcaster’s employees.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Tareq Zainal, Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP, said: “beIN’s continued collaboration with QU reaffirms our commitment to support national development, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 to create a knowledge-based economy and develop the leaders of tomorrow. Moreover, as one of the world’s leading media groups, beIN recognises the importance of inspiring the next generation of aspiring media professionals and growing the media industry in Qatar.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohammed Diab, Vice President for Student Affairs at Qatar University, praised the collaboration between Qatar University and the leading global media group, beIN. He emphasized that this partnership has yielded significant results over the past years. Dr. Diab affirmed Qatar University's commitment, as a center of expertise, to supplying the Qatari labor market with qualified human resources across various fields and disciplines. He also highlighted the university's goal to leverage the global expertise and reputation of beIN to provide further inspiration to its students and graduates. The training opportunities available at beIN will be a valuable addition, greatly supporting the academic and professional development of QU students.

Since the first agreement was signed in January 2020, there have been many achievements and areas of cooperation between both entities. Most notably, more than 24 QU graduates were provided with job opportunities at beIN, with efforts continuing to attract more top caliber talent. Additionally, both entities provided many training opportunities for QU students and beIN employees respectively. beIN has also played an active part in several notable QU events such as annual career fairs and induction days.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across five continents, 40 countries and in nine different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com