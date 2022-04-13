Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based insurance innovator Beema Insurance, a member of ENOC Group, and a part of ENOC’s mobility offering, was recognised in the insurance and finance industry with three awards at the Money 2.0 Conference in Dubai, which took place from 20 - 22 March at the Intercontinental in Dubai Festival City.

The insurance innovator received Money 2.0’s “Best Company” award, and two of Beema Insurance’s leaders – Nicola Garelli, Chief Executive Officer, and Indraneel Jain, Chief Business Officer – were honoured on a global stage as recipients of the “Outstanding Leadership Award”. Out of the thousands of companies and individuals nominated for the awards, a total of just 40 winners were selected for each.

H.E Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are honoured to have been recognised for our efforts to drive innovation through Money 2.0 Conference’s exclusive recognition session. Winning these awards is a testament of our commitment to creativity, digitisation, and innovation within the insurance sector, and demonstrates our continuous support to help the nation realise its long-term vision. Despite only being in the market for 2 years and the increasing competition in the sector, Beema continues to assert its place as a leader in Insurtech.”

Beema was awarded “Best Insurtech Solution” by Entrepreneur Middle East last year and won this year’s “Fastest Growing Insurtech Company” award by The Global Economics. Through its latest award wins, Beema has solidified its place as an industry leader yet again; propelled by its dynamic team and outstanding leadership.

The Money 2.0 Conference is a premier event that facilitates communication between leading financial analysts, FinTech innovators, and business leaders at a global level. It aims to recognise the ground-breaking work of exemplary individuals and brands who have been proactive at leveraging digital tools, optimising their business operations, and driving creative innovations in the insurance, banking, and finance arenas.

Beema was uniquely designed to unlock opportunities in high-growth markets through the utilisation of digital technology. Due to its record market-share growth since launching in late 2019, Beema introduced new product verticals over the past year alongside its highly successful Pay-per-kilometre car insurance – with SmartDriver being the latest addition to its product portfolio.

Beema’s customisable car, home, and travel insurance products were specifically designed with UAE residents in mind, and can all be purchased online, in a matter of minutes.

About Beema

In September 2019, Beema Insurance (www.beema.ae) launched the region’s first Pay-per-kilometer car insurance product, allowing users to earn cashback at the end of their policy periods depending on their total yearly mileage. The product is fully digital, with all purchase and renewal actions taken online. Customers sign-up online and can manage all their policies from their online portal. Beema is an innovative, market-driven, insurance provider tailored to the UAE, and is the result of a collaboration between ENOC (Emirates National Oil Company) and The Boston Consulting Group. Visit www.beema.ae to learn more.

