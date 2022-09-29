Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai-based Bedu, UAE’s pioneer in Metaverse and Web3 technologies, has partnered with the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) to reinforce the metaverse ecosystem at the Dubai Metaverse Assembly (DMA) which will take place from September 28 to 29, 2022.

The assembly will be held at the Museum of the Future, building on the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, the Dubai Metaverse Assembly is announced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

By investments in promising economic opportunities, implementing metaverse technologies, and creating a digital infrastructure that supports global transformation and the digital economy, the DMA aims to establish Dubai as a globally leading digital city. By bringing together regional and international experts to discuss the future of the metaverse, uncover new opportunities, and fulfil potential applications within this space, the event explores how revolutionary technology can be applied across important sectors to create a better future and quality of life for humanity.

Amin Al Zarouni, CEO of Bedu, will participate in three panel discussions titled, The Reality Gradient, UAE Metaverse Contributors, and Building the Metaverse: Create Real Value in the Virtual World, while Misha Hanin, Co-Founder & Futurist, Bedu, leads the panel discussion of Interoperability. Accompanying the engaging sessions, the company will showcase its recently launched Metaverse Project 2117. Project 2117 aims to become a 100-million-user metaverse environment in the next ten years by focusing on developing every aspect of the virtual world around the community, user needs, and the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Furthermore, Bedu will issue non-transferable NFTs as tickets to the assembly, which will only be used by guests to attend the assembly each year and will be eligible for future benefits.

“The nation’s leaders have been exemplary in focusing their efforts on incorporating state-of-the-art technologies to provide its citizens with the most immersive experience in the metaverse,” said Amin Al Zarouni, CEO, Bedu. “It is an absolute pleasure to partner with the DFF on a platform such as the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, helping the UAE harness the power of Metaverse innovations that have the potential to impact every community, individual, and society as a whole through new digital environments.”

Bedu’s Metaverse Project 2117 aligns with the DMA’s objectives of understanding the impact of the metaverse on humanity, discussing the potential of humanising its applications, and identifying the best ways to leverage opportunities across strategic sectors of countries, governments, and organisations.

The assembly will host more than 300 global experts, policymakers, thought leaders, and decision-makers from over 40 organisations, as well as facilitate sessions and workshops.

About Bedu

Bedu is a Dubai-based digital pioneer that operates at the outer reaches of the Web3 frontier, providing Metaverse, blockchain and NFT (non-fungible token) solutions. Our people, who embody decades of international experience working with governments, brands, and businesses, help our clients navigate the future today, through two business verticals, Bedu Labs (our NFT factory) and Bedu World (our high street for the Metaverse).

