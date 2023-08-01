Those interested can register through https://business.globalvillage.ae/en/expression-of-interest-for-investment

UAE, Dubai – Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, announced today the opening of registration for the “Kiosks and Food Carts” category. This category offers an exciting avenue for individuals and small-business owners looking to bring their business to Global Village’s world and display their creativity while reaching millions of guests.

The park is dedicated to helping those interested in turning their dreams into reality, and throughout the seasons, kiosks and food carts partners have witnessed impressive returns on their investments, with some of them continuing to participate since 1997.

Aspiring entrepreneurs in the F&B industry can rely on Global Village's comprehensive range of services and support to kickstart their journey. The destination provides essential infrastructures including kiosk structures, assists with staff visas and, enabling entrepreneurs to set up their F&B businesses seamlessly, and making Global Village the perfect location for individuals looking to test their new F&B concepts with minimal risk.

Global Village also offers storage facilities for inventory management and supports entrepreneurs in collaborating with signage companies to create impactful branding. Additionally, Global Village provides FTA (Federal Tax Authority) registration support, ensuring compliance with tax regulations, and assists in acquiring point-of-sale (POS) systems and electronic payment terminals to simplifying the payment process for customers.

Furthermore, entrepreneurs will also benefit from the unique advantage of not having to worry about utility bills. With this comprehensive support system in place, Global Village empowers individuals to pursue their passion and achieve their dreams of owning an F&B business and expanding their reach and growth.

As Global Village gears up for Season 28, commencing on 18 October of this year, it remains dedicated to nurturing entrepreneurship and fostering business growth. The theme park offers a vibrant and diverse atmosphere that attracted a record +9 million visitors from around the world last season, making it the ideal platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative concepts and captivate a global audience.

Those interested can register now through: https://business.globalvillage.ae/en/expression-of-interest-for-investment

-Ends-

Visit Global Village’s social media channels for the latest updates:

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE

Twitter: @GlobalVillageAE

Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE

Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME

TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE

About Global Village:

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carine El Natour - Current Global

celnatour@currentglobal.com