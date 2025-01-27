Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Dubai branch of BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will mark its presence at Arab Health 2025, the Middle East’s largest healthcare event, taking place from January 27 to 30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

At this year’s Arab Health, BD will emphasize its dedication to creating a resilient and sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Guided by the theme "Committed to Sustainable Healthcare," the company will highlight its Signature ProgrammesTM, focusing on Medication Management Systems and Medication Delivery Solutions. These programmes aim to enhance patient safety, support healthcare workers, and drive operational efficiencies while prioritizing environmental sustainability.

“Sustainable healthcare is about more than addressing today’s challenges; it’s about innovating for the future to ensure that healthcare systems can endure for generations to come,” said Maher Elhassan, Vice President and General Manager, BD Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. “At BD, we are committed to tackling the pressing issues faced by the healthcare industry, from enhancing safety and efficiency to supporting caregivers and protecting our planet. And that’s what we look forward to showcasing at Arab Health this year.”

BD’s booth, S3.B50 in Sheikh Saeed Hall during the show will offer attendees a unique opportunity to engage with experts and discover solutions that reflect the company’s efforts to care for both people and the planet. The showcase will feature insights into how BD is enhancing safety for patients and healthcare workers, streamlining workflows and automating processes to improve efficiency, and reducing environmental impact through innovative product design and operations.

During Arab Health 2025, BD will also facilitate discussions on key topics such as connected medication management, preventing errors, addressing staff shortages, and building resilient healthcare systems. These conversations will underscore BD’s role as a trusted partner in transforming healthcare delivery across the region.

Healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and stakeholders are encouraged to visit BD’s Booth to learn more about the company’s latest innovations and explore collaborative opportunities to advance sustainable healthcare. To connect with the BD team, register here.

