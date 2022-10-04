Apparel Group, the global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate has opened BBZ, a multi-brand off-price department store in Seef Mall - Seef District. This marks the first branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the 36th branch in the GCC countries.

Located near Gate 10 in the mall, the new BBZ store houses a range of apparel, footwear, perfumes, and more, gathering huge brands in one place at competitive prices. Savings is the core concept of BBZ, where customers can indulge in a fun experience scouting the best buys at amazing prices, much like a treasure hunt. Shoppers looking for style on a budget without having to compromise on quality can enjoy amazing deals on apparel and footwear from huge brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, Adidas, Crocs and many more. New collections are added daily to suit the personality and needs of all shoppers from a wide range of products.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al Qaed, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Seef Properties, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of the first branch of BBZ in the Kingdom of Bahrain at Seef Mall - Seef District. This attests once again to the prestigious commercial position that the mall still enjoys on a national level, the wide rental spaces it offers, and its modern facilities that meet the needs of the largest brands in the region. At Seef Properties, we seek to attract well-known regional and international brands to Seef Mall - Seef District and anticipate drawing more brands in the foreseeable future that will improve the shopping experiences of our valued customers."

For his part, Mr. Dheeraj Ratnani, Country Head at Apparel Group Bahrain, commented: “We are very happy to announce the opening of the first branch of BBZ in the Kingdom of Bahrain, at Seef Mall-Seef District, its strategic location makes it the perfect place to launch our business. We are dedicated to winning over a wide customer base and keeping pace with the competition in the Bahraini market through our quality products and special offers that satisfy people of all ages”

It is noteworthy that Seef Mall – Seef District will soon witness the opening of additional new brands, continuing its distinction as a key attraction of the most prestigious international and regional brands in the world of hospitality and retail.

