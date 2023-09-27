Bayut, the UAE's leading property portal, has launched their new campaign titled "REAL HOMES LIVE HERE”, emphasizing transparency, authenticity, and genuine user experiences. Instantly relatable, the campaign successfully paints a picture of a story many of us are familiar with - finding and making our own real homes.

At the core of this campaign is Bayut's unwavering commitment to providing users with tools and services that guarantee a seamless and secure real estate journey, setting it apart from other platforms. The campaign introduces innovative features such as the Checked"and TruCheckTM badges, ensuring that listings have been authenticated by Bayut's internal operations team to eliminate scams and present only real and available properties.



The campaign also delves into the concept of what constitutes a "real home" and explores how our housing needs evolve over time in response to our changing lifestyles and family dynamics.

Yazan Kamal, a satisfied Bayut user who recently found his new home through the platform, shared his experiences, saying, "I have been living in Dubai for the past 9 years and this property is my third move since I arrived. Property searches generally aren’t pleasant experiences, with numerous fake listings and frustrating interactions with unscrupulous agents who provide inaccurate information. However, with TruCheckTM, I don’t recall, even once, contacting an agent who’s given me false information."

Rafat Qoul, an active property seeker, commented on the campaign, saying, "This resonates with each one of us who has experienced life's milestones that necessitate a change in our living spaces. Life is constantly evolving, and so are our housing needs. Nobody wants to waste time and effort on fake property listings, when we can rely on Bayut for genuine options."

Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle and the Head of Dubizzle Group MENA said: “Bayut's "REAL HOMES LIVE HERE" campaign is not only a testament to our dedication to users but also a paradigm shift in the real estate industry. Dubizzle Group has always been prioritizing transparency and authenticity amongst all the activities and countries it operates in and Bayut has once again set new standards for property search experiences, ensuring that users can find their dream homes without the fear of scams and false listings.”

For more information, please watch the campaign link on Youtube :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jo71ngE6Bvs

About Bayut:

Bayut is the UAE's leading property portal, offering the most up-to-date listings of residential and commercial properties for sale and rent across the country. With a mission to make the property market more transparent, Bayut provides detailed property information, including Checked and TruCheckTM listings, high-quality photos, and market trends. Bayut's commitment to authenticity and user satisfaction has made it the preferred choice for property seekers and sellers alike.

Since Bayut was established in 2008, the company has seen accelerated growth, increasing not only the number of real estate partners it works with, but also obtaining substantial traffic growth over the past few years. Haider Ali Khan joined Bayut in 2014 as the CEO and the company has continued to showcase very high growth over the past five years including closing multiple rounds of funding from top Venture Capital firms such as Naspers, KCK, Exor, and other notable names. To further expand their reach in this region, Bayut also launched Bayut.sa in 2019, with its headquarters in Riyadh.



Bayut is a part of the Dubizzle Group which also operates the largest property classified sites in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Morocco. In April 2020, the group merged with the Netherlands-based OLX group in certain key markets, and was valued at $1 Billion, giving it the coveted unicorn status. The group now also owns and operates Dubizzle in the UAE, OLX Pakistan, dubizzle Egypt and dubizzle Lebanon.



For further information, please contact:

Stephen Nixon

Media lead

Stephen.nixon@dubizzle.com

+971 56 400 2407