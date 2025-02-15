Dubai, UAE – Bayut, the UAE’s leading property portal, hosted the prestigious Bayut Awards 2024 at Atlantis The Royal, bringing together over 350 industry leaders, top performers, and key stakeholders to honour outstanding achievements in real estate.

The exclusive event recognised exceptional agencies, developers, and professionals who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and a lasting impact on Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s dynamic property landscape. Winners were selected based on comprehensive performance data from 2024, with a distinguished jury—including Sahar Khan (VP of Marketing), Nicolas Majeau (Chief Strategy Officer), Amash Malik (Director of Performance Marketing), and Muneeb Farrukh (Director of Product)—deliberating on the most deserving candidates.

A hallmark of the awards, the People’s Choice categories empowered real estate enthusiasts across the UAE to vote for their favourite agencies directly on the Bayut website. Thousands participated, and as an exciting incentive, one lucky voter won AED 25,000, further engaging the community.

Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and Dubizzle Group, commented: "At Bayut, we take pride in recognising the individuals and businesses that push the boundaries of excellence in real estate. The Bayut Awards are a tribute to the relentless dedication, innovation, and integrity that drive this industry forward. This year’s winners have set new benchmarks, reinforcing trust and transparency in the market. Their remarkable contributions shape the future of UAE real estate, and we look forward to celebrating even greater achievements together in the years to come."

As Bayut continues to elevate industry standards, the Bayut Awards remain a symbol of success, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence. With another landmark edition concluded, Bayut remains dedicated to empowering real estate professionals with cutting-edge tools, insights, and well-deserved recognition.

See below for the full list of winners

Dubai Awards:

New Comer of the Year 2024 - Dubai: Equity Real Estates

Fastest Growing Agency of the Year 2024 - Dubai: Huspy

TruCheck™ Champion of the Year 2024 - Dubai - Premium: House & Hedges Real Estate

TruCheck™ Champion of the Year 2024 - Dubai - Enterprise: Allsopp & Allsopp

Top Closer of the Year 2024 - Dubai: haus & haus Real Estate

Agency of the Year 2024 - Dubai - Commercial: CRC

Agency of the Year 2024 - Dubai - Holiday Homes: Luxe Signature Holiday Homes

TruEstimator of the Year 2024: Igor Dordevic, Rosenheim Real Estate

Bayut Big Broker 2024: Darren Murphy, Allsopp & Allsopp

Agent of the Year 2024 - Dubai - Premium: Christy Mchale, Strada Real Estate Brokerage

Agency of the Year 2024 - Dubai - Premium: Strada Real Estate Brokerage

Agency of the Year 2024 - Dubai - Premium - People’s Choice - Dacha Real Estate

Agent of the Year 2024 - Dubai - Enterprise: Parmida Azizi, Ax Capital Real Estate

Agency of the Year 2024 - Dubai - Enterprise : fäm Properties

Agency of the Year 2024 - Dubai - Enterprise- People’s Choice: White & Co Real Estate

Agency of the Year 2024 - Dubai - Off-plan: Sky View Real Estate Brokers

Abu Dhabi Awards:

TruCheck™ Champion of the Year 2024 - Abu Dhabi: Metropolitan Capital Real Estate

New Comer of the Year 2024 - Abu Dhabi: Katal Property Investment

Agent of the Year 2024 - Abu Dhabi - Premium: Rita Neovesky, LLJ Asset Management

Agency of the Year 2024 - Abu Dhabi - Premium: Nas Luxury Real Estate

Agency of the Year 2024 - Abu Dhabi - Premium - People's Choice - Nas Luxury Real Estate

Agent of the Year 2024 - Abu Dhabi - Enterprise: Oubaida Maarouf, Oia Properties

Agency of the Year 2024 - Abu Dhabi - Enterprise: Metropolitan Capital Real Estate

Agency of the Year 2024 - Abu Dhabi - Enterprise - People's Choice - Al Mira Real Estate Brokerage

Agency of the Year 2024 - Abu Dhabi - Off-plan: Al Mira Real Estate Brokerage

Developer Awards:

Developer of the Year 2024 - Sustainability: Imtiaz Developments

Developer of the Year 2024 - Rising Star: One Development

Project of the Year 2024: DAMAC Islands

Hospitality Launch of the Year 2024: Ritz Carlton, Keturah Resort by MAG

Developer of the Year 2024: Binghatti Developers

