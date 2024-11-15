Abu Dhabi, UAE: Bayt.com, the Middle East’s leading job site with 52 million CVs and over 60,000 employers posting jobs on its platform, has announced its upcoming essential role in empowering Emirati talent at the 18th edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb, the most significant event in the UAE’s annual Emiratisation calendar, taking place from 19-21 November at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi. As the Official Hiring Media Partner, Bayt.com will engage attendees with targeted activities designed to equip UAE nationals with the skills and tools needed to excel in today’s job market and grow their careers.

Bayt.com will host a 30-minute workshop in a dedicated activation space focused on career preparedness, providing practical advice and strategies that job seekers can immediately apply. Additionally, Bayt.com’s booth will act as a resource hub where attendees can receive personalized guidance from the platform’s experts enabling them to create stronger CVs and leverage Bayt.com’s suite of tools to maximize their career growth potential.

“We are honoured to participate in Tawdheef x Zaheb as part of our commitment to empowering Emirati professionals and supporting the UAE’s Emiratisation goals,” said Dina Tawfik, VP of Growth at Bayt.com. “Through our partnership with Tawdheef x Zaheb, we aim to serve as a bridge between local talent and employers across the region. Our workshops and consultations are designed to equip Emirati job seekers with the insights and guidance they need to navigate their career paths and achieve their aspirations.”

Organised under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, it will be held in partnership with Sandooq Al Watan and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, Tawdheef x Zaheb is the UAE’s premier Emiratisation event, drawing job seekers, industry leaders, and organizations committed to nurturing Emirati talent. This year’s event will include a diverse range of venues and activities, notably the Speedy Knowledge Hub, where participants can gain essential skills through 20-minute educational sessions. These sessions will cover topics such as resume optimization, interview mastery, and AI job search techniques, offering attendees certifications to enhance their employability. Additional highlights include motivational speaker sessions, skill-building workshops, and panel discussions covering crucial topics like Emiratisation strategies, workforce trends, and diversity empowerment.

By joining Tawdheef x Zaheb, Bayt.com underscores its role as a key enabler for Emirati job seekers, offering resources and guidance that empower them to thrive in a competitive job market. The 2024 edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb aligns with Bayt.com’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for a dynamic and skilled workforce, fostering the professional growth of Emirati talent.

About Bayt.com

Bayt.com is the leading job site in the Gulf and Middle East, connecting job seekers with employers looking to hire. Thousands of new job vacancies are listed on the award-winning platform from the region's top employers daily. Over 60,000 global employers use the portal and has a database of over 52 million professionals.

