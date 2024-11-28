Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide and in Saudi Arabia, posing a significant public health concern, especially for those over 45.

The partnership advances Saudi Vision 2030 goals by reducing the clinical and economic burden of cardiovascular disease.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Bayer, a global leader in life sciences with a strong emphasis on healthcare and nutrition, today announced its partnership with the Saudi Heart Association (SHA). The goal of the partnership is to strengthen bilateral cooperation to improve cardiac care in Saudi Arabia in alignment with Vision 2030. The agreement will prioritize early detection of at-risk patients of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) who exhibit a combination of modifiable risk factors (such as hypertension, smoking, poor diet, physical inactivity, and high cholesterol) and non-modifiable risk factors (such as age, family history, gender, and genetic predisposition).

CVDs remain a major health concern globally. In 2016, over 200,000 Saudi nationals were living with CVD; the current prevalence of CVD in Saudi Arabia is expected to be significantly higher, given the rise of CVD risk factors in the country (obesity, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, hypertension and others). The Saudi Vision 2030 aims to reduce CVD clinical and economic burden and scale up vitality and longevity in a new era of comprehensive healthcare. From a health economics standpoint, CVDs entail a burden on healthcare systems directly through expenditure and indirectly through years living with the disease, low productivity, premature morbidity and mortality.

Under the terms of the partnership, the two entities will seek to advance educational initiatives for healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on the primary prevention of Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Throughout the partnership, emphasis will be placed on delivering educational lectures and hands-on workshops for healthcare professionals, introducing them to the latest diagnostic tools that streamline early CVD detection in a cost-effective manner. Additionally, the partnership will promote evidence-based early risk management local guidelines and strategies in clinical practice, aligning resources to achieve superior patient outcomes.

Elaborating further on the partnership, Maged ElShazly, Managing Director Bayer Saudi Arabia & Country Commercial Lead - Bayer Consumer Health, said: “This partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing cardiovascular health in the Kingdom. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, our goal is to collaborate closely with the SHA to support the government's efforts in reducing CVD mortality and morbidity, improving heart health, and enhancing the quality of life for individuals at high risk. Additionally, this collaboration with SHA will further propel our efforts to developing and implementing local guidelines for effective CVD management, ensuring long-term impact and sustainability in healthcare practices across the Kingdom.”

Bayer will support SHA with two main initiatives: a KOL engagement campaign to promote early CVD risk management among healthcare professionals and a media campaign to raise public awareness about CVD risk factors, early detection, and prevention strategies.