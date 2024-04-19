Bayanat will highlight its full range of Smart Mobility Solutions (SMOS), including TXAI, Airwolf eVTOL hoverbike, Robo Minibuses, and advanced Drones.

​​Abu Dhabi, UAE: Bayanat, (ADX: BAYANAT) a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, will be the Anchor Partner at Abu Dhabi’s DRIFTx event. The inaugural event is an important platform for Bayanat and its participating partners to demonstrate their advanced Smart Mobility Solutions (SMOS) to experts of the field through demos, talks, and showcases.

DRIFTx and Bayanat will bring together mobility experts from around the world to showcase their innovative solutions. As part of its participation, Bayanat will host 17 businesses, SMEs, and technology pioneers at its exclusive pavilion. In creating this innovation hub, Bayanat aims to facilitate collaboration to accelerate the development, widespread adoption, and advancement of AI-powered smart mobility solutions.

Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director at Bayanat, said: “Over the years, Bayanat has made major strides in the development of its smart mobility solutions, most notably being the first company to introduce L4-enabled autonomous ride-hailing in the MENA region. DRIFTx represents an exciting platform for us to showcase our work in the region and beyond. The event is a great opportunity for Bayanat to host the world’s leading mobility companies as part of our pavilion. As a group, we have a shared vision to push the smart mobility industry to new heights, building trust, collaboration, and bringing our innovative products to new markets.”

Representing 10 different countries, Bayanat’s partners will showcase a diverse range of innovative solutions across land, air, and sea. V-SPACE, FlyNow, UASystems, Flare Dynamics, Neo Aeronautics, and UDX will demonstrate their air-borne solutions; Marinetech, Exail, and OceanDrone will showcase their latest marine technologies; and TruWeather and AuveTech will highlight their land and weather monitoring solutions.

Bayanat is also collaborating with South Korea’s leading Autonomous Technology company, Autonomous a2z, debuting the world’s most extensive cross-border teleoperations at DRIFTx. Powered by 5G network connectivity, the demonstration will see an autonomous vehicle in South Korea’s K-City operated from the Bayanat Pavilion at DRIFTx, over 7,000 kilometers away.

Through these partnerships, Bayanat has attracted more than 20 founders, company owners, technology experts, and pioneers to speak at the event. Their presence underscores the significance of DRIFTx as a premier platform for thought leadership and collaboration within the industry. Attendees can look forward to engaging discussions, insightful presentations, and valuable networking opportunities.

Empowering sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation, Bayanat has long been a pioneer of autonomous driving and unmanned systems in the Middle East. It has a proven track record of technological capabilities and know-how including Autonomous Solutions, Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Twins, Charging Infrastructure, Transportation Super Apps, and Testing and Simulation.

Bayanat’s smart mobility capabilities are enabled by its core digital backbone of HD mapping, base maps, cloud and archiving, RTK and positioning, and AI models and AV toolkit. Building on these foundations, Bayanat brings its AI-powered Geospatial analytics capabilities to provide the critical data infrastructure for the operation of unmanned systems.

About Bayanat

Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company with majority shareholding by G42, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. Its offering includes topographic, hydrographic, and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization, and cartography services. Bayanat’s solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).

Note

On the 18th of December 2023, the Board of Directors of each of Bayanat AI PLC (Bayanat) and Yahsat recommended a merger of the two entities to its shareholders. The proposed merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in mid-2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.asharedambition.com

