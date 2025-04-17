Battersea Power Station, Central London’s most exciting new riverside neighbourhood, will be presenting at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, taking place from Monday 28th April - Thursday 1st May 2025 in Dubai World Trade Centre.

The iconic Grade II* listed landmark will highlight its diverse tourism offering and growing visitor numbers from the MENA region. The Battersea Power Station Development team look forward to welcoming industry partners, media, and potential investors to the stand for an in-depth look at the riverside neighbourhood’s vibrant offering and future plans for the development.

The former coal-fired Power Station has welcomed more than 30 million visitors since its grand public opening in 2022, evolving into a world-class mixed-use neighbourhood with over 150 British and international brands and quickly becoming one of London’s must-visit destinations. With international tourists equating to approximately one-third of visitors in Q4 2024, the Battersea Power Station has quickly established itself as a unique part of London’s tourism scene.

Positioned on a 450m stretch of the River Thames and centred around one of Britain’s most prominent landmarks, the 42-acre neighbourhood offers a rich variety of shops, restaurants and leisure experiences, from global brands like Apple, Starbucks and Nike, to the UK’s first tashas and British institutions like M&S and Jo Malone. In addition, Battersea Power Station is home to over 2,200 apartments and 800,000 sq ft of office space delivered to date, offering an unrivalled blend of history, modernity and luxury.

Major leisure attractions at Battersea Power Station include Lift 109, a unique chimney lift experience offering unrivalled 360-degree views of London from the top of the building’s north-west chimney, Rocket Padel, with four indoor padel courts on the banks of the River Thames, and The Cinema in the Power Station, a luxurious cinematic experience housed within the landmark, which has featured in numerous Hollywood blockbusters, from The Dark Knight (2007) to The King’s Speech (2010). Launching in spring 2025 is NEON at Battersea Power Station, a purpose-built entertainment and cultural visitor space from the global leader in immersive experiences and exhibitions, which will showcase selected experiences from their repertoire of acclaimed and award-winning touring engagements like Machu Picchu, the Golden Empires of Peru and Jurassic World: The Exhibition.

Battersea Power Station also hosts a thriving year-round events programme which attracts visitors from across the globe. Highlights include the annual Light Festival, a summer season of culture and activities in July and August, celebrASIA, the UK’s largest celebration of South East Asian heritage and culture with food, performance, arts and crafts from the region, and major festive celebrations in November and December, which include Glide, London’s only riverside ice rink.

The 164-room art’otel London Battersea Power Station is also part of the neighbourhood, with an infinity rooftop pool providing mesmerising views of the Power Station.

A major economic hub for London

Battersea Power Station is one of the largest private investments into Central London this decade, bringing significant economic prosperity to this part of the capital powered by a consortium of Malaysian companies.

More than 6,600 jobs have been created at Battersea Power Station to date, and over 20,000 jobs are expected to be delivered once the full masterplan is complete. Apple’s 500,000 sq ft UK headquarters is located inside the Grade II* listed Power Station, joined by global brands including SharkNinja and Foster + Partners which occupy office space in 50 Electric Boulevard, the neighbourhood’s new 200,000 sq ft sustainable workspace.

Battersea Power Station also delivered the Northern Line Extension and the Zone 1 Battersea Power Station Underground station, bringing the estate within 15 minutes of the West End and the City.

Over 3,000 residents live at Battersea Power Station, with limited opportunities available to purchase one of the final completed new apartments for a number of years. Just three Sky Villas remain inside the Power Station itself, and a limited number of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are available within Koa at Electric Boulevard. The sleek, high-end apartments have drawn significant interest from Middle Eastern purchasers thanks to the proximity of the River Thames, significant green space, rich mix of shops, restaurants and cafes, and fast transport links into Central London.

Kate Boothman-Meier, Head of Communications and Marketing at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said: “We are thrilled to participate in the Arabian Travel Market 2025 and connect with potential partners and investors from across the MENA region. Since our opening in 2022, Battersea Power Station has rapidly become a leading destination in London, with an ever-growing number of Middle Eastern visitors drawn to the unique blend of retail, culture and leisure opportunities we have to offer. With the 42-acre regeneration project only halfway through its development, we also look forward to showcasing what is to come in the future.”

Battersea Power Station will be exhibiting at stand EU6129 at Arabian Travel Market 2025.

About Battersea Power Station

