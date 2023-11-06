Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, announces its latest service “Mobile Peering” which is available on Manama IX (MN-IX) for members of the platform. Batelco is the first in the MENA region to offer a Mobile Peering service, which is an open interconnecting solution, enabling mobile operators and Internet Packet Exchange (IPX) providers to securely exchange their global mobile roaming data.

The many benefits of this service include enhanced network efficiency and reduced latency by establishing direct connections between mobile providers on MN-IX. Exchanging mobile traffic directly with other mobile networks results in a better roaming experience for the mobile operators’ end users. Additionally, the mobile peering service eliminates the need to pay a third party to carry mobile data traffic, hence reducing overall costs, which can be passed on to the end-users, leading to more competitive mobile roaming data plans.

Batelco continuously aims to diversify and add services to its portfolio, to offer their customers a suite of services that caters to their evolving needs. Batelco’s vision behind Manama-IX is to be the leading IX in the MENA region and to contribute towards the development of Internet connectivity services across the region.

For more information, customers are invited to email globalsales@btc.com.bh

-Ends-

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com