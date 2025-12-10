Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon has announced the launch of Ultra Home, a new line up of home internet plans, that brings together Mobile Broadband and Fiber Broadband under one simplified offering.

The Ultra Home plans are designed to deliver the ultimate home internet experience for every lifestyle, with fast speed at exceptional value. Whether users are looking for value-based connectivity for multiple devices, gaming, streaming, TV entertainment, or even professional cloud-based needs, the Ultra Home range ensures uninterrupted, high-speed connectivity tailored to their specific needs. Ultra Home includes several plans which give customers the flexibility to choose the option that best fits their connectivity requirements. Customers can opt in for entry-level plans all the way up to premium plans featuring unlimited data, and up to 3 Red Box devices to ensure extended coverage throughout the home.

To celebrate the launch, Batelco is offering three months of free rental for customers who subscribe to any of the new Ultra Home plans through the Batelco App. The offer applies to all new customers as well as existing customers who renew their contracts or upgrade their plan.

Commenting on the launch, Aseel Mattar, General Manager Consumer at Batelco, said: “We’ve reimagined the home broadband experience by bringing all our internet connectivity options under one umbrella. Our aim is to make it easier for customers to access high-speed, reliable internet through clearly structured plans, from entry-level to premium, allowing them to choose the option that best fits their internet needs and lifestyle.”

She added, “The new Ultra Home plans reflect Batelco’s ongoing commitment to delivering customer-centric offerings, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the next level of connectivity and entertainment at home.”

Through this initiative, Batelco reinforces its broader goals of enhancing digital experiences for customers in Bahrain, through strong connectivity and clear broadband plans that cater to a wide range of needs without compromising on value or quality. By combining Mobile Broadband and Fiber Broadband under one umbrella, Batelco continues to pioneer innovation and convenience in Bahrain’s telecommunications landscape, staying true to its ambitions of empowering customers with choice, flexibility, and performance.

For more details on the Ultra Home plans and to subscribe, visit batelco.com or download the Batelco App.

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

