Exploring joint initiatives to support the Kingdom’s tourism strategy by enhancing tourists’ connectivity and shopping experiences

Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon and City Centre Bahrain have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop and execute a series of value-added initiatives and projects focused on enriching customer experience through connectivity, shopping, dining and entertainment.

The agreement, signed by Batelco GM Consumer Aseel Mattar and City Centre Bahrain Mall Director Duaij Al Rumaihi at the Beyon Headquarters, sets the stage for a collaborative rollout of initiatives that integrate Batelco’s telecom offerings with City Centre Bahrain’s vibrant retail, dining, and entertainment experiences.

As part of the partnership, Batelco will integrate product and service promotions with City Centre Bahrain's marketing initiatives, delivering engaging and rewarding experiences for customers. The partnership will comprise of a suite of attractive offers and value-added services designed to benefit local and tourist customers that will exceed their expectations such as offering tailored offers and promotions. These initiatives aim to not only improve connectivity and accessibility but also support Bahrain's broader strategy to boost tourism by enhancing the overall visitor experience.

"Batelco is delighted to join forces with City Centre Bahrain," said Aseel Mattar, General Manager Consumer at Batelco. "This partnership highlights our commitment to expanding our reach and enhancing customer accessibility. By partnering with a landmark destination like City Centre Bahrain, we are confident that we can deliver exceptional value and create great experiences for both our customers and City Centre visitors."

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director at City Centre Bahrain, added, "We are excited to welcome Batelco as a strategic partner. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing our shoppers with innovative and engaging experiences. We believe that Batelco's products and services will be a valuable addition to the City Centre Bahrain experience."

ABOUT BATELCO BY BEYON:

Batelco by Beyon is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

For more information, please visit www.batelco.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers.

It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, and beauty retail brands with over 70 stores across the GCC, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi-brand concept store and app. It is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.www.majidalfuttaim.com

