Batelco will equip the villas with the latest smart home technologies.

Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, signed a memorandum of understanding with Naseej B.S.C (c), one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate & development companies, to provide smart home solutions for its Nasayim residential project located in Arad, Muharraq. The agreement was signed by Amin Al Arrayed, Chief Executive Officer of Naseej, and Maitham Abdulla, Chief Operating Officer of Batelco, at Cityscape Bahrain exhibition, and in the presence of representatives from both companies.

Through this partnership, Batelco will equip the Nasayim villas with the latest technologies, creating smart enabled homes that will provide homeowners with convenience, efficiency in power consumption, security systems, personalized settings, and much more.

During the Cityscape Exhibition, Naseej and Batelco have collaborated to create an experience zone in the Naseej’s pavilion to provide potential buyers with the opportunity to have a real-life simulation and test the features of the “Nasayim Arad” homes.

Commenting on the signing, Amin Al Arrayed, CEO of Naseej, said: “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Batelco, appointing them as our Technology Partner for the Nasayim villa project. We look forward to leveraging Batelco’s ICT expertise in enabling these homes as smart homes for the affordable sector.”

“We are confident that these smart enabled homes will provide high value to their owners for many years to come without incurring the hassle of modifying or redesigning them in the years ahead, paving the way for a more prosperous future in the housing sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” he continued.

“With our strategic tie-up, we aim to deliver the highest standards of quality in our product offering, thereby serving clients with enhanced value and distinguishing Naseej’s projects in the market. he concluded.

Maitham Abdulla, Batelco’s Chief Operating Officer, added: “Naseej has proven, through its portfolio of projects, its capabilities in the field of real estate development and we are delighted to be collaborating with them as the technology partner for their project.”

“Everyone today dreams about owning homes that are smart enabled and Batelco is committed to delivering the technology that will meet the aspirations and needs of Bahraini homeowners.”

“The project combines real estate and innovative technological solutions, and we are looking forward to working with Naseej, unifying our efforts to deliver smart enabled villas in line with the demands for a modern-day lifestyle,” he added.

Those wishing to see the project can visit Naseej’s pavilion at the Cityscape Bahrain exhibition which runs until 16 November at the Bahrain International Exhibition Center, from 12pm until 10pm. Naseej and Batelco teams will be present to showcase the features of smart homes allowing visitors to experience the advanced technologies.

للنشر الفوري

الثلاثاء، 14 نوفمبر 2023

بتلكو ونسيج توقعان مذكرة تفاهم لتوفير حلول المنزل الذكي لمشروع فلل نسايم في عراد

شركة بتلكو الشريك التكنولوجي في فلل نسايم عراد

ستجهز شركة بتلكو الفلل بأحدث تقنيات المنزل الذكي .

المنامة، البحرين: وقعت شركة بتلكو، إحدى شركات Beyon، مذكرة تفاهم مع شركة نسيج، إحدى الشركات العقارية والتطويرية الرائدة في المملكة، لتوفير الحلول التكنولوجية الذكية في فلل مشروع نسايم عراد الكائن في خليج عراد بالمحرق. ووقع الاتفاقية كل من أمين العريض، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة نسيج، وميثم عبدالله، الرئيس التنفيذي للعمليات في شركة بتلكو، في معرض سيتي سكيب البحرين، وبحضور ممثلين من الشركتين.

بموجب هذه الاتفاقية، ستجهز شركة بتلكو فلل مشروع نسايم عراد بأحدث التقنيات، وذلك لإنشاء منازل ذكية تعمل على توفير الراحة والكفاءة عند استهلاك الطاقة، وأنظمة الأمان المتطورة إلى جانب إمكانية الاعدادات الشخصية وغيرها من المميزات.

وخلال معرض سيتي سكيب، تعاونت كل من شركة نسيج وشركة بتلكو لإنشاء منطقة نموذجية تجريبية في جناح نسيج لإتاحة الفرصة للمشترين المحتملين لتجربة واختبار مميزات فلل نسايم عراد على ارض الواقع.

وتعليقًا على التوقيع، صرح أمين العريض، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة نسيج قائلًا: "يسعدنا أن نعلن عن تعاوننا مع شركة بتلكو، الشريك التكنولوجي لمشروع فلل نسايم عراد، ونحن نتطلع للاستفادة من خبرة بتلكو في مجال تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات لجعل هذه المنازل منازل ذكية وبأسعار مناسبة".

وأضاف قائلًا: "نحن على ثقة بأن هذه المنازل الذكية ستكون على مستوى عالي من الكفاءة لأصحابها لسنوات عديدة، دون الحاجة لتعديلها أو إعادة تصميمها في السنوات المقبلة، مما يمهد الطريق لمستقبل مزدهر في قطاع الإسكان في مملكة البحرين. من خلال شراكتنا الإستراتيجية، نهدف إلى تقديم أعلى معايير الجودة في خدماتنا، وبالتالي تقديم خدمة أفضل للزبائن وجعل مشاريع شركة نسيج مميزة في السوق".

وقال ميثم عبدالله، الرئيس التنفيذي للعمليات في شركة بتلكو: "أثبتت شركة نسيج، من خلال مشاريعها، قدراتها في مجال التطوير العقاري، ونحن سعداء بالتعاون معهم كشريك تكنولوجي لمشروعهم".

وتابع قائلًا: "يحلم الجميع اليوم بامتلاك منازل مزودة بتقنيات ذكية، وتلتزم بتلكو بتقديم التكنولوجيا التي تلبي تطلعات واحتياجات أصحاب المنازل".



واسترسل قائلًا: "إن هذا المشروع يجمع بين العقارات والحلول التكنولوجية المبتكرة، ونحن نتطلع إلى العمل مع شركة نسيج لتوحيد جهودنا لتقديم فلل ذكية تتماشى مع متطلبات نمط الحياة العصري".

يمكن للراغبين في الاطلاع على المشروع زيارة جناح نسيج في معرض سيتي سكيب البحرين خلال الفترة 14-16 نوفمبر في مركز البحرين الدولي للمعارض، من الساعة 12 مساءً وحتى 10 مساءً. وسيكون فريقا نسيج وبتلكو متواجدين في الجناح لعرض مميزات المنازل الذكية حيث بإمكان الزوار تجربة التقنيات المتقدمة.

