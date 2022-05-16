RIYADH, Saudi Arabia /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is almost here, and what better way to celebrate its arrival than with ice cream? That is exactly why the flavor experts behind beloved brands Baskin-Robbins and Galaxy® have teamed up to create a delicious new, limited-time ice cream – Milk Chocolate Twist Made with Galaxy® – crafted specifically to help you escape to your bliss this summer season.



Made with milk chocolate ice cream swirled with vanilla ice cream, loaded with chopped Galaxy® chocolate pieces and tied together with a chocolate fudge ribbon, Milk Chocolate Twist Made with Galaxy® is the definition of ice cream bliss. Throughout the month of May, ice cream fans can enjoy this limited-time flavor in a cup, cone, sundae, shake or even cake – making it easy to enjoy wherever your day takes you.

"Baskin-Robbins is dedicated to helping our guests live flavorfully, so it is only fitting that we joined forces with premium chocolate brand Galaxy® to delight both chocolate and ice cream lovers. Through this partnership, we hope to continue providing our guests with fun and exciting new scoops to help them find their next favorite flavor," said Jude Perera, Head of Marketing for Galadari Ice Cream Company, which operates more than 1,000 Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops across the region.

To celebrate the new flavor, Baskin-Robbins and Galaxy® are coming together to host an immersive event to help you escape to your bliss with Milk Chocolate Twist Made with Galaxy®. Later this month, Baskin-Robbins will turn select shops in Saudi Arabia and UAE into an enchanting and relaxing ice cream experience, featuring the new flavor served up in a sundae topped with hot fudge, milk chocolate balls and two Galaxy® flutes. The ice cream journey will include on-site ice cream masters crafting sundaes for customers to enjoy in a blissful and secluded space, enrobed in silk curtains and filled with luscious greenery, vibrant florals, comfortable couches, bean bags, hammocks, swings and the sounds of ASMR piped through the room.

Beyond the limited-time, immersive ice cream experience, customers will also be able to escape to their bliss throughout May, June and July at their nearest Baskin-Robbins' shop with a unique QR code on cups and in-store signage that grants access to an exclusive AR experience, with the chance to win free ice cream and more.

"Chocolate and ice cream are two things known to spark joy. We're excited to partner with Baskin-Robbins to allow Galaxy® fans to experience our chocolate in a new way," said Maya Theodory, Ice Cream Marketing Manager at Galaxy®. "We hope this exciting new partnership will encourage people to stop and take a moment to treat themselves this summer."

