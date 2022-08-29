Abu Dhabi: For the first time in Abu Dhabi, and the fourth Barry’s studio to open in the UAE, the brand new Abu Dhabi-based studio will feature both the Red Room and Flex Lounge, all in one must-see location. Internationally renowned and lauded by countless celebs, Barry’s is not only a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle. Bringing high intensity to the capital it will launch its first Abu Dhabi branch at leading lifestyle destination, The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

Barry’s clients will have the chance to enroll in the Red Room for the traditional HIIT workout, alternating between the treadmill and the floor. What makes the Red Room Barry’s signature space and workout regimen is its holistic focus on the body, dedicating a day for a specific body part or body movements.

For more of a strength-based workout, LIFT in the Flex Lounge, Barry’s LIFT class is designed to complement the work done in the original Red Room by building muscle mass and concentrating on form. Also a 50 -minute class, LIFT is entirely different from a standard Barry’s class. While things in the traditional Barry’s routine move at a fast pace, LIFT is a slower-paced program so you can lift heavier.

Classes will run 7 days a week in both rooms and throughout the day. Among other classes offered include ladies only classes, themed classes, live DJ classes, team teaches, challenges and much more.

Barry’s is not only renowned for its killer workout and community vibes, but also for its luxurious changing rooms and shower facilities featuring ORIBE products.

Need a refreshing TLC? Barry’s Fuel Bar serves over 20 different shakes that will, not only keep you in your best shape but also give you the perfect recovery you and your muscles will need. The Fuel Bar nutritionally powers everything from performance enhancers to muscle recovery. Refresh and rebuild with customized shakes and grab and go goodies.

Barry’s is also known for its unique retail collection. Offering clients the very best in workout essentials and localized Barry’s merch, Barry’s also releases exclusive capsule collections with some of the most renowned brands and homegrown local brands to support the local business of the community.

Get to know the Barry’s brand, and become a part of the life-changing workout!

WHERE TO FIND US

Barry’s Abu Dhabi

The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Located at Level L1 - South (next to the Burberry boutique and across from the Dolce & Gabbana boutique)

PARKING

Complimentary The closest parking to Barry’s is ADGM south car park (Zone E).

HOURS OF OPERATION

Barry’s Abu Dhabi will be running classes throughout the day, 7 days a week. Class schedule is available on www.barrys.com

CONTACT

Email: frontdeskabudhabi@barrysuae.com

Instagram: @barrysuae

Website: www.barrys.com

ABOUT BARRY’S

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from “The Best Workout in the World,” to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With more than 80 studios spanning 14 countries, plus Barry’s X – the brand’s inaugural digital fitness experience and “Best At-Home Cardio Class" winner in the 2022 Women’s Health Fitness Awards – Barry’s now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry’s expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry’s floor work); and Barry’s X, the first-of-its-kind digital fitness community, that features both Live and On-Demand classes, each with Express and Full Length versions. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry’s makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit: https://www.barrys.com/.

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Kendall + Kylie, and Decathlon. The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering also caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or join us on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.