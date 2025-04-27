Dubai, UAE – Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE proudly announces the successful management of an intricate ophthalmological case involving a pregnant patient with Type 2 diabetes, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, traction retinal detachment, and age-related cataracts. Under the expert care of Dr. Elisa Carreras Bertran, a renowned ophthalmologist with over 17 years of specialized experience, the patient underwent a highly sophisticated surgical procedure that stabilized her vision and significantly enhanced her quality of life.

The patient, a 39-year-old woman with a longstanding history of Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, initially visited Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE on 18 July 2024. At eight months pregnant, she presented with complex retinal complications requiring urgent, specialized intervention to safeguard her vision and overall health.

After comprehensive evaluation, Dr. Carreras Bertran and her multidisciplinary team performed a meticulous surgical procedure involving phacoemulsification with intraocular lens implantation, removal of silicone oil, pars plana vitrectomy, delamination and segmentation of retinal membranes, and endolaser treatment. This comprehensive procedure effectively addressed the patient's retinal detachment, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts.

Highlighting the complexity of this case, Dr. Elisa Carreras Bertran said, "Managing retinal complications in diabetic patients, particularly during pregnancy, requires precision, careful planning, and a multidisciplinary approach. Our goal was not only to stabilize the patient's vision but also to ensure safety for both mother and child throughout this critical period."

The patient's vision has since stabilized, demonstrating the success and efficacy of the hospital's specialized retinal care services.

Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE, known for its excellence in ophthalmological care, offers state-of-the-art treatments across a wide spectrum of eye conditions, serving both adult and pediatric patients. With a strong commitment to innovation, advanced surgical techniques, and patient-focused care, the hospital continues to set benchmarks in specialized ophthalmology services.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.barraquer.com