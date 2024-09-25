Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Barbar restaurant, the beloved Lebanese eatery celebrated for its rich culinary heritage, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first branch in Abu Dhabi. Located in Al Saqr tower on Al Corniche, this expansion marks a significant milestone for the Lavoya Restaurant Group, operator of Barbar in the GCC, and reinforces its commitment to enhancing the dining landscape in the UAE.

With a strong presence in Dubai, where it has successfully established two branches in Hessa Street and Business Bay Avenue, Barbar is set to introduce its authentic taste of Beirut to the capital. The Abu Dhabi location aims to provide an immersive dining experience that blends traditional flavours with modern culinary innovation, in line with the UAE’s vision of promoting cultural diversity.

Walid Hajj, CEO of Lavoya Restaurant Group, said: “We are excited to announce the opening of our first Barbar branch in Abu Dhabi. This location represents more than just a store; it marks our entry into the capital and aligns with our commitment to enriching the dining scene. At Barbar, we aim to deliver exceptional dining experiences that celebrate Lebanese heritage while meeting the diverse culinary demands of our guests.”

Barbar’s menu features a wide variety of dishes that capture the essence of Beirut, appealing to both locals and expats. Guests can indulge in offerings such as shawarma, broasted chicken, BBQ, fresh salads, and delectable desserts, all prepared with the finest ingredients to ensure quality and authenticity. Additionally, Barbar is dedicated to enhancing its menu by introducing new items specifically designed to cater to children's tastes and preferences, ensuring that younger diners have delicious and appealing meal options.

Moreover, the new Abu Dhabi branch has a thoughtfully designed interior that creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for family gatherings, friendly get-togethers, and casual dining

Barbar will operate from 8:00 am to 2:00 am on weekdays and 8:00am to 3:00am on weekends, offering dine-in and delivery services to accommodate the diverse needs of the community.

Join us at Barbar’s new Abu Dhabi branch and experience the vibrant flavors of Lebanon in a welcoming setting!

About Barbar:

Home to handcrafted deliciousness since 1979, the authentic Lebanese eatary was founded by Mohammad Ghaziri, a Beiruti citizen with a fearless entrepreneurial spirit. Amid the intensity of the Lebanese war, Ghaziri started with a small man’ousheh bakery on Hamra street, in the heart of Beirut. The bakery quickly gained fame for its mouthwatering varieties of manousheh, shawarma, falafel, signature sandwiches and cocktails. Fast forward 40-plus years, Barbar is now a venerable institution with venues in UAE, KSA and Egypt.

About Lavoya:

Established with the purpose of significantly transforming dining experiences, Lavoya introduces new and experiential casual dining concepts to reshape the F&B industry in the region. The company’s name and mission, based on their ‘Food for Thought’ slogan, signifies momentum, optimism and positive experiences. Lavoya was co-founded by Walid Hajj and Fahad Alhokair in 2021. A visionary and award-winning entrepreneur, Walid Hajj has defined his unique imprint in the F&B space creating innovative concepts that have disrupted the industry, establishing his credentials as a pioneer in F&B concepts that integrate advanced technology with exceptional service. Fahad

Alhokair is a dynamic and successful Saudi entrepreneur with experience in franchise development, start-ups, operations and investment. He is also the founder of VEDA Holding, a private equity and venture capital firm based in Riyadh that supports more than 15 startups and mature companies in fashion, retail, real-estate and F&B and contributes to their development and innovation by providing value and growth capital.

