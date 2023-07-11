Manama, Bahrain: Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched its Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework (“Framework”). The Framework will allow the Company to link its financing with decarbonisation goals in line with Bahrain’s commitment to sustainability and climate action as pledged by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, at COP26.

As part of the Framework, Bapco Energies has disclosed detailed Scope 3 absolute emissions targets. Unlike Scope 1 and 2 emissions which are related directly to the operations of Bapco Energies, Scope 3 refers to emissions that the Company is indirectly responsible for - a measure that is critical in the fight against climate change. The Framework was developed in close collaboration with Standard Chartered, which acted as the Company’s ESG advisor in the process.

Under the Framework, Bapco Energies will be able to tap into the emerging ESG investor and lender base in a robust and transparent manner. With Standard Chartered’s support, the Framework received a Second Party Opinion from ISS confirming its alignment with the ICMA Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles (SLBP) and the LMA Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles (SLLP).

Mr. Mark Thomas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Bapco Energies said, “We are proud to have published our Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework and Second Party Opinion from ISS. Disclosing our detailed and ambitious decarbonisation targets, makes us the first national energy company to implement this practice setting a global benchmark in the energy sector. Transparency in sharing these targets allows us to play our part in addressing the global climate crisis more effectively, and we are committed to actively contributing to global and local sustainability agendas. This announcement underlines our commitment to deliver a commercially viable energy transition to support the Kingdom's efforts of achieving Net-Zero by 2060."

Dr. Boutros Klink, Standard Chartered CEO, Bahrain and Middle East (excluding the UAE) said: “We are delighted to have built on our longstanding relationship with Bapco Energies and our support for the Kingdom’s ambitions by creating its Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework, which is testament to our market-leading sustainable finance capabilities. We are proud to have been part of Bahrain’s economic growth for the last 100 years and hope to continue to be for the next 100 years and beyond.” He added: “We commend Bapco Energies for its undertaking of this Framework and for leading the way among national energy companies in setting ambitious emission reduction targets that will contribute to efforts that seek to mitigate climate change. At Standard Chartered, we are committed to supporting our clients across our dynamic footprint as they venture into the sustainable finance market to meet their ESG ambitions.”

In the Framework, Bapco Energies lists its Scope 1 and 2 net emissions intensity reduction targets, using 2017 as a baseline: 15% by 2025, 25% by 2030, 50% by 2040, 75% by 2050; and by 2060, reaching net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Bapco Energies is also committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% from 2017 levels by 2035. For its landmark Scope 3 targets, Bapco Energies will reduce absolute Scope 3 emissions within the Kingdom of Bahrain by 30% from 2017 levels by 2035; and by 2060, reach Net-Zero Scope 3 emissions.

Standard Chartered has a long-standing commitment to Sustainable Finance which is backed by a robust framework and approach to assessing, mitigating, and managing Environmental and Social Risk. The Bank continues to make and update sustainable finance commitments and has set a number of targets, including mobilising USD300 billion in sustainable finance by December 2030; achieving USD1 billion in Sustainable Finance income by 2025; and aiming to reduce the emissions associated with financing activities to net zero by 2050.

