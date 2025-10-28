Banyan Group, Thailand’s pioneering luxury hospitality and residential real estate developer known for its exclusive Banyan Tree Resorts will host its first ever Laguna Phuket Property Showcase in Dubai on November 7-8 at Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters.

The exclusive event marks the debut of Banyan Group’s Phuket property portfolio in the Middle East - and will present a wide variety of investment opportunities from its US$1 billion pipeline of luxury residential properties which are set to be rolled out over the next three years.

“We are delighted to bring the beauty and investment appeal of Phuket directly to our GCC clients,” says Stuart Reading, Managing Director, Banyan Group Residences. “Dubai is the perfect gateway for introducing our new branded residences to a discerning audience seeking both luxury and long-term value.”

With seamless connectivity from the Middle East, visa-friendly policies and a welcoming environment for Muslim travellers, the island of Phuket is increasingly becoming a tropical investment haven for GCC investors, attracting growing interest from the region.

Banyan Group – Asia’s Leader in Branded Residences

The Laguna Phuket Property Showcase will feature Banyan Group’s newest developments within Laguna Phuket - Asia’s most iconic 1,000-acre integrated resort, located along 3.5 kilometres of pristine beachfront on Phuket’s prestigious central west coast.

Among the highlights will be the exclusive Banyan Tree Beach Residences, some of the most luxurious condominiums and penthouses ever built in Phuket, with idyllic settings right on the beach, many with their own expansive private rooftop pools. There are also new projects under the Angsana, Garrya, and Laguna Lakelands brands.

Banyan Group Residences is ranked No. 1 in Asia and No. 5 globally for branded residential developments and continues to redefine luxury resort living in the region by bringing its five-star hospitality expertise to the management of privately owned residences, which can also generate high rental returns.

Why GCC Nationals Are Choosing Phuket

Phuket offers a lifestyle that resonates deeply with GCC nationals. The island’s tropical climate, with year-round sunshine and temperatures ranging from 30 to 33°C, provides a perfect escape from the intense heat of the Gulf. The warm sea waters and pristine beaches enhance the appeal, offering a tranquil yet vibrant environment for relaxation and leisure.

Direct flights from the Middle East to Phuket and Bangkok provide seamless access, with major carriers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia offering frequent services. GCC nationals benefit from visa-free entry to Thailand, while long-stay options such as the Thailand Privilege Visa make relocation or frequent entry simple and convenient.

Phuket’s strong Muslim community and the abundance of halal-certified dining options, mosques, and prayer facilities make the island especially welcoming for Muslim travellers and homeowners.

Banyan Group reports that sales to buyers in the GCC countries has increased 500% post-COVID, and that this now places the region in one of the top 10 markets for its luxury real estate in Phuket.

Phuket’s Thriving Real Estate Market

Phuket’s property market continues to thrive, with foreign buyers now accounting for more than 60% of condominium sales. From beachfront villas and high-end branded residences to eco-friendly homes surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, the options are as varied as they are appealing. Historically, property values in Phuket have appreciated by 5-10% annually, supported by limited supply and robust tourism demand.

The island also offers exceptional value compared to other luxury destinations. For example, USD 1 million can purchase a 213 sqm luxury home in a prime location - approximately double the size of a similarly priced property in Dubai.

For investors seeking flexibility, Banyan Group’s rental management programmes allow owners to enjoy their homes part of the year while generating income through professional five-star hospitality operations.

Laguna Phuket: Asia’s Leading Integrated Resort

Developed by Banyan Group over the past three decades, Laguna Phuket is an expertly master-planned community comprising seven international hotels, over 3,000 residences, an 18-hole championship golf course, spas, restaurants, retail precincts, and a wide range of leisure amenities.

The community is home to residents from more than 70 nationalities. Over the next several years, the Group plans to add more than 5,000 new residential units, including the landmark Laguna Lakelands, an eco-friendly lakeside neighbourhood surrounded by forest and walking trails.

“Laguna Phuket has grown into a vibrant international community where families, retirees, and professionals from all over the world can thrive,” said Stuart Reading, Managing Director, Banyan Group Residences. “It offers an unmatched lifestyle and everything today’s global buyers are looking for in a secure and sustainable environment.”

Phuket’s Newest Lifestyle Attraction: RAVA Beach Club

A highlight for homeowners within Laguna Phuket is the newly opened RAVA Beach Club, Thailand’s largest and longest beachfront club. The word RAVA means sound and reverberation – which personifies this expansive beachfront space operated by Banyan Tree Phuket.

Located along 150 metres of Bang Tao Beach, RAVA features three infinity pools, private cabanas, and panoramic ocean views. Residents enjoy exclusive access and a 25% discount on food and beverage offerings - further enhancing the resort lifestyle experience.

The Laguna Phuket Property Showcase will be held at Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters on Friday 7 & Saturday 8 November.

