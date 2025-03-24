MUSCAT: Travel insurance is more than just an add-on it’s a safety net for passengers heading on family vacations, business trips, or work assignments. In today’s unpredictable world where weather disruptions, missed connections, and medical emergencies can derail plans comprehensive coverage ensures peace of mind.

Recognizing this need, BankDhofar Oman’s leading financial institution has partnered with Dhofar Insurance Company to offer a travel insurance policy that provides extensive protection against a wide array of travel-related risks and inconveniences. Designed for broad geographical coverage with unparalleled benefits and flexible options, the policy stands out as a reliable and customer-centric offering.

Fully underwritten by Dhofar Insurance, the policy delivers up to $1 million in emergency medical evacuation and repatriation, including hospitalization coverage of up to $1 million. This ensures travelers receive immediate medical care abroad, along with financial assistance for unforeseen emergencies. The coverage also extends to travel inconveniences, such as lost luggage and passports, with claims of up to $300 available for document replacement. Trip cancellations and non-refundable expenses are also protected, with reimbursements of up to $2,000 to help offset unexpected losses.

Going beyond standard travel insurance benefits, the policy includes compassionate visit coverage, allowing a loved one to join the insured person in case of hospitalization abroad. If minor children are left unattended due to an emergency, arrangements are made for their safe return home. Emergency dental coverage is also available, ensuring that travelers can access urgent dental care when needed.

This insurance policy is globally applicable and customizable based on travel destinations and individual preferences. Whether traveling within the region or across continents, customers can tailor their coverage to meet their unique requirements.

The travel insurance policy is part of a broader suite of bancassurance products offered by BankDhofar, covering Motor, Home, Accident, and Health & Critical Care. These products are underwritten by leading local and international insurers, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

These bancassurance offerings complement BankDhofar’s diverse portfolio of banking solutions designed for various customer segments. Structured savings and investment plans, such as fixed and recurring deposits, children’s education funds, and retirement savings solutions, further enhance the bank’s services.

Beyond traditional banking, BankDhofar’s mobile ap offers customers seamless access to account management, bill payments, fund transfers, and new account openings—anytime, anywhere. For more information about BankDhofar’s travel insurance policy, visit any of its 131 branches across Oman, including Dhofar Islamic.