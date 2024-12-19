Muscat - BankDhofar - the second largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of branch network - has been recognized with two prestigious global awards in the area of customer experience. These accolades reinforces the bank’s position as a pioneer in delivering exceptional customer experiences, cementing its reputation as a key driver of innovation in the Sultanate of Oman's banking sector.

BankDhofar received the Qorus Reinvention Awards – MEA 2024 for "Enterprise Voice of the Customer program" Competing against nearly 700 entries from the world's leading banks and insurers. , This award highlights BankDhofar’s dedication to placing the customer at the heart of its operations and showcases best practices that are transforming the financial services industry in the region.

Additionally, BankDhofar was honored at the Verint EMEA inspire Awards 2024 with the silver award for its groundbreaking use of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and voice of customer analytics, to streamline service delivery. This recognition celebrates BankDhfoar’s innovative approach to listening to customer feedback and translating their insights into meaningful improvements in their banking journeys. It underscores BankDhofar’s commitment to staying ahead in a competitive landscape by leveraging cutting-edge solutions in delivering exceptional customer experience.

BankDhofar is a leader in Oman’s financial sector, recognized for its comprehensive services, customer-first approach, and commitment to innovation. To be the best bank for you, BankDhofar offers a full suite of financial solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, businesses, and corporate clients. Our commitment to quality, security, and reliability defines who we are and why so many trust us with their financial needs.

As part of this commitment, BankDhofar provides a variety of financial solutions to support customers throughout life’s stages and milestones. We cater to everything from current and savings accounts to investment options, meeting both personal and business requirements. For individuals, our personal banking services offer seamless and reliable options with convenient access to banking though an ever expanding network of 129 branches spread across Sultanate of Oman. This expansive branch network ensures customer have access to a wide range of banking services, making BankDhofar a trusted partner in meeting their financial needs.

For businesses, we provide specialized financial services and corporate solutions, helping local companies, including SMEs, and global enterprises, thrive in Oman’s dynamic economy. Additionally customers can further manage their accounts, pay bills, and transfer money among a plethora of services though BankDhofar’s advanced digital banking platforms, ensuring a seamless banking experience.