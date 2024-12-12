Muscat| BankDhofar is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the leading Trade Finance bank in Oman by Global Trade Review (GTR). This prestigious award reinforces the bank's commitment to providing state-of-the-art digital trade solutions and enhancing its range of offerings to meet customer needs.

As a leader in trade finance in Oman, BankDhofar specializes in a wide array of services, including supply chain finance, open account trade, standby letters of credit (LC), guarantees, and traditional trade instruments such as Letters of Credit and Documentary Collections. The bank also provides customized trade facilities to meet the specific needs of its corporate clients, supported by a global network of top correspondent banks. BankDhofar's tailored solutions offer working capital support to exporters and importers, supporting them manage cash flows effectively and maintain a competitive edge. The bank’s trade risk management experts deliver comprehensive risk assessments, enabling businesses to navigate country, counterparty, and exchange rate risks confidently.

Commenting on the award, Mallikarjuna Korisepati, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at BankDhofar, stated, "This award is a recognition of the expertise and continuous efforts of our teams to support customers navigate challenging market conditions and manage risks, while we remain committed to our digital transformation journey."

In addition to this recognition, BankDhofar was recently named "Best Bank for Corporates in Oman" by the renowned financial publication Euromoney. This accolade further underscores the bank's dedication to delivering comprehensive and innovative financial solutions that empower Omani businesses to thrive.

BankDhofar offers a comprehensive suite of products designed to meet the evolving needs of Omani corporates. These include lending and working capital solutions, trade finance products for both import and export financing, and transaction banking services that facilitate faster collections and automated reconciliation.

With a network of 129 branches and over 360 ATMs, CDMs, and FFMs across Oman, BankDhofar continues to enhance its presence and service convenience for its esteemed clients. The bank's strategic vision, commitment to international best practices, exceptional customer service, and dedication to community development and the national economy have solidified its position as one of the top banks in the Sultanate of Oman.