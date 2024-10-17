Muscat: BankDhofar has been awarded the “Best Banking Service Provider for Women in Oman 2024” by the Women's Tabloid awards in recognition of the bank’s distinguished efforts in meeting women’s banking requirements and aspirations.

BankDhofar, the leading financial institution in the Sultanate of Oman, has shown a clear interest in women as a fundamental pillar in the process of building a modern country with its solid and cohesive pillars.

BankDhofar's specialized banking services meet the needs of working women and female entrepreneurs in light of the fast-paced modern life, enabling them to manage their financial affairs easily and conveniently anytime and anywhere through various channels such as ATMs, online banking services and a mobile application designed to save women time and effort.

The bank also provides women with many banking services such as savings accounts and various products and services to help them achieve financial independence for themselves and their families.

BankDhofar’s Ladies Banking offers a vertical and purple debit card with unique benefits, in addition to a dedicated credit card for their everyday banking needs, which provides a range of services such as no annual fee for the first year, exclusive rewards points through the Rewards program that can be redeemed via the mobile banking app or the website. Additionally a wide range of benefits, such as access to airport lounges in Muscat and Salalah, and global acceptance of payments around the world.

BankDhofar also offers women a retirement savings plan with competitive interest rates that reach up to 5% starting with a minimum monthly deposit amount as low as OMR 10 per month, in addition to a range of different deposit accounts that ensure a secure financial future for them and their children.

During the first half of this year, the Bank also organized the Omani Women's Leadership Forum, which covered several topics such as women in the financial sector, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and guided women on how to develop their talents and enhance their skills to translate them into projects on the ground, using the media in the best way to promote their brand or project.

Women can open a new account at BankDhofar either through the app or by visiting more than 130 branches spread across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.