Muscat: BankDhofar is proud to announce the launch of its new "Relationship Banking" campaign, anchoring on its commitment to provide a banking experience that is not only highly personalized but also deeply human. With 129 branches across the Sultanate, the bank is dedicated to maintaining and nurturing the strong bonds, it built over the past thirty-four plus years.

In a world increasingly driven by technology, BankDhofar stands out by prioritizing the human element of banking. The bank implemented VOC (Voice of Customer) tool across service led platforms including 24x7 contact center thus ensuring the bank to capture the customer’s feedback, conducting regular self-assessment exercises to identify areas for improvement and work to enhance customer service and acting upon customer feedback, to fine tune products, services, and overall customer interaction. The bank wants to ensure every interaction with the bank is exceptional and make banking more rewarding by delivering exceptional experiences at every touchpoint.

BankDhofar believes that banking is more than just transactions—it's personal relationships. Our new campaign, "Banking that is proudly human," reflects our commitment to this belief. We are more than just a bank; we are a partner in your financial journey. Every interaction with our customers is guided by the principles of trust, understanding, and a shared vision for the future. As per Amjad Iqbal Al Lawati, Chief Retail Banking Officer at BankDhofar, “Our primary goal is to leverage the relationship banking model to establish BankDhofar as a trusted partner, deepening connections with customers. We aim to position ourselves as a bank that not only understands customer’s financial needs but also invests time to deliver personalized solutions.”

Kamal Uddin Hassan Abdullah Al Maraza, GM and Chief Dhofar Islamic Banking Officer quotes “Relationships with customers are the guiding principles that drive everything we do. We are committed to offer Shariah-compliant solutions that empower customers and reflect the strong bond we built with them. We ensure to offer tailored solutions to make banking more rewarding.”

With 129 branches strategically located across Oman, BankDhofar is closer than ever offering a diverse range of products that include life-stage banking services such as Children, Minor, Youth or life-style banking such as Al Rifaa preferred or Al Riadah priority banking as well as Private Banking to meet the needs of Ultra-High-Net-worth customers. The bank also offers specialized corporate, investment, SME propositions to ensure partnership in national development.

BankDhofar invites everyone to experience the difference by visiting any of its 129 branches, conveniently located across the Sultanate of Oman.