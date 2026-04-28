Muscat – BankDhofar took part in Open Banking Day, held at the Omantel Building from 22 to 23 April 2026, underscoring its ongoing commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and delivering innovative, customer-centric banking solutions across diverse segments and sectors.

The event provided a dynamic platform for direct engagement with Omantel employees, enabling BankDhofar to present a comprehensive portfolio of tailored products and services, alongside exclusive promotional offers designed to deliver tangible value and elevate the overall banking experience. The participation also reinforced the Bank’s institutional presence and highlighted its capability to offer agile financial solutions aligned with the evolving needs of large corporates and organizations.

Throughout the two-day event, BankDhofar’s Retail Banking and Wealth Management teams engaged closely with attendees, offering personalised financial consultations, addressing queries, and introducing a wide spectrum of solutions spanning financing, savings, investments, and long-term financial planning. These interactions reflect the Bank’s commitment to empowering customers and partners to make informed financial decisions that support both their professional ambitions and personal goals.

BankDhofar also emphasised its role as a trusted partner to the corporate sector by showcasing a robust suite of solutions designed to drive institutional growth and operational efficiency. These offerings include advanced cash management services, flexible financing options, and cutting-edge digital banking capabilities that streamline financial processes and enhance overall business performance.

The Bank’s participation aligns with its broader strategic objective of deepening institutional relationships and building sustainable, long-term partnerships. It further reaffirms BankDhofar’s dedication to delivering high-quality, innovative banking services that support the needs of Oman’s corporate landscape, while contributing to sustainable economic development and strengthening the competitiveness of the national banking sector.

Through active engagement in exhibitions and industry events, BankDhofar continues to strengthen its position as a leading financial institution in the Sultanate, consistently seeking to understand evolving customer needs and deliver integrated solutions defined by reliability, innovation, and excellence.