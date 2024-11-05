Muscat - BankDhofar opened a new branch in Al Bidaya in the Wilayat of Suwaiq, under patronage of HE Sheikh Issa bin Ahmed Al Maashani, Wali of Suwaiq, as part of its efforts to build long-term relationships with customers and provide them with the best products and services.

Al Bidaya Branch provides its services to individuals and visitors from all over the Sultanate of Oman due to the presence of some tourist and heritage sites such as forts. Al Bidaya Branch is strategically located to support SMEs and help them grow their businesses due to the presence of many projects such as silver, palm fronds, handicrafts and Omani Halwa that are spread in the traditional markets of the Wilayat of Suwaiq.

Most of the branches are equipped with the latest modern technologies and means of comfort and privacy for the customers, and the branch employees are fully prepared to serve the customers and respond to their various requests very quickly within only 10 minutes.

BankDhofar also offers a wide range of banking solutions for all segments of society, including women, youth, children, minors, priority banking, and private banking for wealthy individuals and their families, to manage their wealth in a safe, prudent and confidential manner.

The national wide branch network currently consists of around 129 branches including conventional and Dhofar Islamic branches. The network also includes more than 360 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs)

BankDhofar's mobile banking app allows customers to manage their accounts, pay bills, transfer money instantly, invest in a variety of financial products, and open new accounts easily and quickly through the mobile app.

BankDhofar is committed to keeping up with the various digital developments by investing in technology on a massive scale, adopting innovative strategies to improve the customer experience, simplify operations and deliver a full range of digital services.

The bank has recently launched “Apple Pay”, “Samsung Pay” , Dhofar Pay” a services offered by the bank to customers which allows them to pay easily and securely via smartphones without the need for a debit card. BankDhofar is the first bank in the Sultanate of Oman and the Middle East to implement cash recycling technology and the second largest in terms of number of branches.