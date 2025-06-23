IIM Ahmedabad’s Dubai campus marks a historic milestone as the first overseas campus for any IIM, expanding world-class management education to the Middle East.

Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir and H.E. Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC) highlighted how India-UAE collaboration is driving innovation and economic growth in the region.

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, shared his personal journey, reflecting on how IIMA shaped his career and drawing parallels between sports and business success.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Pan IIM Alumni Network – Middle East Chapter successfully hosted its seminal event, Human Capital in the Age of AI Economy, bringing together leading voices from government, business, and academia. Senior diplomats, industry leaders, and thought pioneers convened to discuss the evolving landscape of talent, innovation, and management education in today’s rapidly digitalizing world.

The Pan IIM Alumni Network represents over 2000 MBA alumni of the elite Indian Institutes of Management, including leaders in business, startups, philanthropic organizations, and government. The event was co-sponsored by Emirates NBD and the IIMA Endowment Fund.

Moderated by Chhavi Moodgal, Founding CEO at the IIM Ahmedabad Endowment Fund, the forum featured three engaging panels that addressed critical themes shaping the future of work and education in the India-UAE corridor and beyond.

The opening keynote was led by Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, and H.E. Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Their addresses centered on the strengthening strategic partnership between India and the UAE, emphasizing talent development as a cornerstone of this collaboration.

Ambassador Sudhir remarked, “The inauguration of IIM Ahmedabad’s first international campus in Dubai is a landmark moment that exemplifies the deep and enduring partnership between India and the UAE. This initiative not only strengthens educational ties but also fosters innovation and talent development across our two nations. I am confident that IIMA’s presence here will inspire a new generation of leaders who will contribute significantly to the region’s economic and social progress.”

Echoing this sentiment, Hadi Badri remarked, “Dubai’s vision to become a global hub for talent and innovation aligns perfectly with IIM Ahmedabad’s legacy of academic excellence and leadership development. The establishment of IIMA’s Dubai campus is a testament to the strong bilateral collaboration between Dubai and India. We look forward to supporting this partnership as it nurtures future-ready professionals who will drive sustainable growth in the UAE and beyond.”

The second panel, “The Future of Work,” delved into how artificial intelligence and digital transformation are fundamentally reshaping business models, workforce dynamics, and organizational strategies. Panelists examined the urgent need for upskilling and lifelong learning to ensure that human capital remains relevant and competitive in an AI-driven global economy. The role of leadership in this evolving landscape was highlighted by the panellists.

The forum concluded with Harsha Bhogle sharing how his time at IIM Ahmedabad built his resilience and survivor mindset. He reflected on his cricket commentary career and connected lessons from sports to business, ending with an engaging rapid-fire session. Harsha also spoke about the importance of giving back to your alma mater, encouraging fellow alumni to contribute to the legacy of institutions that shaped them.

The forum coincided with the exciting phase of IIM Ahmedabad’s preparation to launch its first international campus in Dubai in September 2025. This marks a historic milestone as the first overseas campus for any Indian Institute of Management. The campus will offer a full-time, one-year MBA program tailored for global professionals and entrepreneurs, with admissions opening shortly. Initially operating from Dubai International Academic City (DIAC), the campus will transition to a permanent facility by 2029.

The choice of Dubai is strategic, given its vibrant business landscape, large Indian diaspora, and commitment to innovation, aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and India’s National Education Policy 2020. The campus is expected to deepen educational and economic ties between the two countries and create a thriving hub for talent and leadership development.

About IIM Ahmedabad Dubai:

IIM Ahmedabad Dubai is the first international branch of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), India’s top-ranked business school. Established in partnership with the Government of Dubai, IIM Ahmedabad Dubai brings world-class management education to the Middle East, offering a full-time, one-year MBA program tailored for working professionals and entrepreneurs. The institute combines IIMA’s renowned academic rigor, research excellence, and case-based pedagogy with a regional focus on innovation and leadership development. Operating initially from Dubai International Academic City (DIAC), IIM Ahmedabad Dubai will expand to a permanent, state-of-the-art facility by 2029, strengthening educational and economic ties between India and the UAE and supporting Dubai’s vision to become a global hub for talent and knowledge.

About IIM Ahmedabad:

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), established in 1961, is India’s premier management institute and is consistently ranked among the world’s top business schools. Renowned for its academic excellence, pioneering research, and influential alumni network, IIMA offers a comprehensive portfolio of programs including MBA, doctoral, and executive education. IIMA’s commitment to leadership, innovation, and societal impact has made it a benchmark in management education globally.