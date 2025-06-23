Muscat: Driven by its commitment to delivering seamless and customer-centric financing solutions, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has recently launched a new e-financing service for mobile phones and electronic devices via the Thawani Store, a newly introduced digital marketplace integrated within the Thawani mobile application. This strategic initiative is the result of a collaboration with digital payments platform Thawani. The launch marks a key milestone in National Finance’s ongoing mission to offer simple, affordable, and accessible financing solutions that empower customers to enhance their lifestyles with confidence and financial ease. In commemoration of the launch, a special promotional offer was introduced, featuring discounts of up to 15% on mobile phones, available from 22 to 28 June, giving customers an added incentive to explore the new financing experience.

Through this collaboration, National Finance will provide flexible monthly installment plans via e-financing for a wide range of smart phones and electronic devices available on the Thawani Store, making cutting-edge technology more accessible and affordable for a wider audience. Customers can take advantage of financing tenures of up to 24 months, making monthly payments more affordable and manageable. Adding to the convenience, devices purchased through the Thawani store are delivered directly to customers’ doorsteps, enhancing ease and enriching the overall digital shopping experience. In its initial phase, the Thawani Store will feature a curated range of mobile devices, with National Finance’s financing options seamlessly embedded within the app’s checkout process. This fully digital, streamlined experience aligns with the growing demand for convenient payment solutions and supports Oman’s broader push toward financial inclusion and digital transformation.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, remarked: "At National Finance, we take pride in our deep understanding of our customers’ aspirations and their pursuit of a better quality of life. This understanding inspires us to continuously innovate and deliver financing solutions tailored to our customers' financial plans. With our flexible installment plans, customers can now enjoy the latest technology through affordable monthly payments empowering them to upgrade with confidence. This partnership with Thawani allows us to engage a new generation of tech-savvy consumers who value convenience, flexibility, and accessibility when purchasing essential devices.”

National Finance’s Consumer Durables Financing solutions play a vital role in advancing financial inclusion across diverse communities, making everyday luxuries more attainable for individuals from all walks of life through tailored installment plans. This strategic partnership further enhances the digital marketplace by expanding access to credit via seamless digital channels reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering fast, easy, and flexible financing experiences.

Promoting a culture of responsible borrowing, while empowering customers to realize their lifestyle aspirations through its wide range of Consumer Durables Finance options, National Finance continues to lead as the preferred financing provider across the nation, reinforcing its position as a Partner for Growth for all.