Riyadh, KSA – As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transformation under Vision 2030, the first-ever Youth Arabia Forum 2025 will bring together Gen Z leaders, content creators, and brands to spotlight and amplify youth voices shaping the Kingdom’s future.

Organised by NordStella, a community-driven leader in experience-led content platforms, the forum will take place on 24-25 June 2025 at Beast House, Riyadh. The landmark event is a youth-powered forum designed to drive discussions around empowerment, advocacy, creativity, and next-generation engagement across the creative industry and other sectors.

With around 71% of Saudi Arabia's population consisting of millennials and Gen Z, the Youth Arabia Forum is a timely response to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of unleashing the full potential of its youth. The forum will bring together 250+ brands, marketers, content creators, and rising changemakers for two days of trailblazing conversations, vibrant showcases, and real connections.

“In a country transforming at unprecedented speed, the next generation is emerging as the architects of national progress. Saudi Arabia’s future is being written by its youth. At NordStella, we aim to offer platforms that help turn their creativity, vision, and energy into lasting impact,” said Sahar Rafique, Managing Director of NordStella. “The Youth Arabia Forum is a movement aligned with Vision 2030, and a space where changemakers, marketers, and creators can co-author what’s next.”

With Saudi Arabia's digital content market expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2030, the Youth Arabia Forum aims to be a cornerstone for conversations and collaborations that define tomorrow. Attendees can immerse themselves in four high-impact tracks:

Marketing to Youth – Insights for brands, agencies, and young professionals on what drives youth behavior today.

– Insights for brands, agencies, and young professionals on what drives youth behavior today. Empowering the Youth – Panels and workshops tackling career growth, wellness, and self-development.

– Panels and workshops tackling career growth, wellness, and self-development. Evolution of Content Creation – Perspectives on the changing creator economy and influencer-brand collaboration.

– Perspectives on the changing creator economy and influencer-brand collaboration. Entertainment Finale – Celebrating standout talent with performances, comedy, and creative showcases.

The event will kickstart with hearing from Saudi’s youngest influencer, Rateel AlShehri, sharing her thoughts on what brands can learn from the next generation of creators, followed by over 15 sessions spanning across 2 days. The agenda includes over 35 powerhouse speakers across multiple tracks:

Joining the ‘Marketing to Youth’ track:

Tarek Khalil - Regional Managing Director, MEA - VICE Media

Dima Malibary - Brand Director - Qiddiya

Zubair Khan - Marketing Manager - McDonald's

Mohammed Albsimi - CEO & Co-Founder - TrueGaming

José Bronze - Executive Strategy Director - Memac Ogilvy

Mohamed El Bahar - Regional Marketing Manager - IFFCO

Saad Alyahia - Head of Marketing - Lobah

Mahmoud Gawad - Head of Marketing - Nestle Waters & Premium Beverages

Ghadah Alawami - Government Vertical Lead - Snapchat Saudi Arabia

Ahmed Nour - Marketing Director - VOX Cinemas KSA - Majid Al Futtaim

Hans Jagnow - Director, Team & Player Relations / Special Projects - Esports World Cup Foundation

Joining ‘Empowering the Youth’ track

Menna Elsaadawi - Associate Business Director - Talent Transformation - Publicis Groupe KSA & Egypt

Norah AlDakhil - Senior Manager Partnership Development - Misk Foundation

Dr. Aseel Shawli - Head of Operations - Nestle Academy

Maha AlAbduljabbar - Curator at WEF Riyadh Global Shapers Hub - Consultant & CEO Ambassador Boston Consulting Group

Nivesh Bhagtani - Hospitality Experience Manager - Diriyah Company

Eman Al Hajji, Founder of Saudi Youth for Sustainability

Joining ‘Evolution of Content Creation’ track

Masheal Albelaihed - Content Creators Talent Partnership Associate - Snapchat Saudi Arabia

Hassan Yusuf - Head - Real Madrid Foundation Educational Football Program, Riyadh Schools

Ahad Hamza Nihal - Marketing and Commercial Director - Sala Entertainment

Hanan Omran - Product Marketing & Brand Activation - Sony MEA

Xzit Thamer - Gamer Content Creator

Mutlaq Al Sultan‎ - Saudi Influencer & Actor

Misha Saeid - Multidisciplinary Artist | Founder at Kraken Production Studio

Asiya Ali - Managing Director & Founder - MKV Digital

Mohammed AlMadani - Content Creator - Adventure

Mazen Ezz - Content Creator - Tech

Salma Sallam - Content Creator & PR Consultant

The forum will close with a full-sensory after-party by Saudi multidisciplinary artist Misha Saeid, brought to life by NordStella and Kraken Production, uniting digital culture, sound, and art in a powerful showcase of the Kingdom’s next generation of creatives. The forum is supported by leading regional partners including Publicis Groupe ME, Perfetti Van Melle, World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers – Riyadh Hub, Saudi Ad School, Saudi Business Council, Sherpa Communications, MKV Digital, Sony MEA, Million and more.

