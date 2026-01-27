MUSCAT: BankDhofar is stepping forward as a leading enabler of Oman’s digital economy, supporting the nation’s shift toward a more connected, platform‑driven future under Vision 2040. The Bank is expanding its role beyond traditional banking by building digital platforms and partnerships that help businesses, government entities, and communities grow.

BankDhofar is embedding financial services into customers’ everyday digital journeys. Through advanced platforms and API‑based integrations, the Bank allows corporates, SMEs, fintechs, and public‑sector organisations to connect and transact seamlessly. This approach enables faster decisions, improved efficiency, and a smoother digital experience.

For large corporates and government clients, BankDhofar’s digital solutions simplify complex activities such as payments, trade finance, and cash management. These platforms also integrate directly with clients’ internal systems, allowing real‑time visibility and greater control over financial operations.

SMEs and entrepreneurs also benefit from the Bank’s digital-first approach. Beyond providing financing, BankDhofar offers tools, advisory support, and access to wider markets—helping smaller businesses participate more effectively in Oman’s growing digital economy.

Underpinning this transformation is the Bank’s continued investment in cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud-ready infrastructure. These investments strengthen trust and ensure that customers enjoy secure and reliable digital services.

“Banking today is not just about products—it’s about creating connected ecosystems that help our clients operate and innovate,” said Dr. Tariq Saleh Mohamed Taha, Chief Information Officer at BankDhofar. “Through open banking platform, API-led integrations, and strong partnerships, we are supporting Oman’s transition to a platform-driven economy in line with Vision 2040.”

BankDhofar is also working closely with fintechs, technology providers, regulators, and industry partners to advance national priorities such as financial inclusion, digital skills development, and economic diversification. This collaborative approach ensures that innovative solutions address real needs and drive value across sectors.

As digital adoption accelerates, BankDhofar continues to shape a future where banking is seamlessly integrated into broader digital ecosystems. With a focus on innovation and partnership, the Bank aims to remain a trusted enabler of Oman’s digital transformation and long-term growth.