MUSCAT: BankDhofar, one of the Sultanate’s leading financial institutions, along with Mastercard, is setting a new benchmark in Oman’s banking sector. This landmark announcement marks a decisive step in BankDhofar’s journey to deliver innovative, secure, and world-class payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Under the agreement, Mastercard will bring global expertise, advanced technologies, and international reach to the Bank’s card business. The strategic collaboration also extends to Dhofar Islamic, BankDhofar’s Sharia-compliant arm, ensuring that customers across both conventional and Islamic banking segments benefit from the enhanced suite of card services and financial solutions.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. K. Gopakumar, ACEO of BankDhofar, said: “This collaboration with Mastercard is more than a strategic alliance – it is a transformative step in redefining the payment experience for our customers. By bringing world-class innovations to Oman, we are strengthening our commitment to deliver secure, seamless, and future-ready financial solutions that address the needs of our diverse customer base.”

“At Mastercard, we are dedicated to harnessing the power of collaboration with leading ecosystem players to power Oman’s economy and empower its people. In line with the nation’s Vision 2040, we are thrilled to strengthen our presence in Oman through the new collaboration with BankDhofar, marking an important milestone in our efforts to drive payment innovation, advance digital transformation and enhance financial inclusion. We look forward to working together to enrich the bank’s customer proposition and support its ambitious growth plans,” added Dr. Dimitrios Dosis, president, EEMEA, Mastercard.

For BankDhofar customers, the collaboration translates into an upgraded experience at every stage of their payment journey. Mastercard’s global acceptance network will allow customers to transact seamlessly whether in-store, online, or while travelling abroad. Cardholders will gain access to a rich portfolio of privileges, ranging from airport lounge access and exclusive travel insurance to lifestyle rewards and dining discounts.

Security remains at the heart of the offering. Mastercard’s industry-leading technologies in fraud protection, tokenization, and biometric authentication will provide customers with peace of mind while carrying out transactions. The integration of Mastercard’s digital solutions will open up new possibilities in mobile wallets, contactless payments, and emerging fintech-driven services—positioning BankDhofar at the forefront of Oman’s digital banking landscape.

By aligning with Mastercard, BankDhofar is further strengthening its role in advancing Oman’s digital transformation agenda, which is central to the Sultanate’s Vision 2040. The collaboration provides the Bank with direct access to Mastercard’s global innovation ecosystem, encompassing cutting-edge developments in AI, cybersecurity, open banking, and cross-border payments. This will not only accelerate product innovation but also help expand financial inclusion, bringing tailored debit, credit, and prepaid card solutions to youth, small businesses, and underserved communities.

BankDhofar is reinforcing its leadership in customer-centric innovation by offering Mastercard payment solutions, while playing a pivotal role in driving digital progress and financial transformation across the Sultanate.