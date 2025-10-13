Sharjah, UAE – Bank of Sharjah is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2025 edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), one of the world’s most prestigious literary and cultural gatherings, organized annually under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The sponsorship forms part of a newly signed strategic collaboration agreement which reflects the Bank’s firm commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and aligns with the Sharjah Government’s long-term vision of promoting education, cultural development, and community empowerment.

The announcement was made during a signing ceremony hosted by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA). Attending the ceremony were Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Sharjah, and H.E. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah Book Authority. Under the agreement, Bank of Sharjah has been appointed as an official sponsor of the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, which will take place from 5-16 November 2025 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, said: “At Bank of Sharjah, we strongly believe that investing in education and culture is one of the most powerful investments we can make in the future of our society. Our sponsorship of the Sharjah International Book Fair is not only an extension of our Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to supporting initiatives that enrich knowledge, nurture creativity, and empower our communities.”

He added: “Sharjah has established itself as a global hub of learning and culture, thanks to the vision of its wise leadership. As a bank deeply rooted in this community, we are proud to contribute to this legacy. Partnering with such a prestigious platform enables us to actively participate in shaping a brighter, more informed future for generations to come.”

Speaking at the event, H.E. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said: “The cultural project launched by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has firmly established the emirate on the global cultural map and positioned the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) as a leading platform for those who recognise the role of culture in building societies. After decades of sustained effort, the fair has evolved into a global knowledge initiative that attracts partners who share its values and contribute to its growth through consistent and meaningful support.”

He added: “Our partnership with Bank of Sharjah in this 44th edition is a clear indication of the private sector’s understanding of culture as a driver of economic and social development, rather than a symbolic activity. Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, SIBF continues to extend its international reach each year, supported by partnerships that place culture at the centre of Sharjah’s development agenda.”

Since its launch in 1982 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Sharjah International Book Fair has grown into one of the largest and most influential literary events in the world. Each year, it brings together authors, publishers, thought leaders, and book enthusiasts from across the globe. Through this sponsorship, Bank of Sharjah extends its CSR initiatives into new community-focused areas encompassing education, arts & culture, environmental sustainability, and social development, further reinforcing its role as an active partner in Sharjah’s cultural and developmental journey.

