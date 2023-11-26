Sharjah, UAE:– Bank of Sharjah, one of the leading commercial banks in the UAE, remains dedicated to develop and expand its footprint in the local market. Accordingly, the Bank acted as a Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner in the debut US$ 350 Million 144A/Reg S senior unsecured sukuk for Abu Dhabi based Ittihad International Investment LLC, alongside other international and regional banks.

In response to the successful closure of this transaction, Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah commented: “Our participation in this sukuk issuance underscores Bank of Sharjah’s strategic vision to offer financing and capital market solutions to meet the funding requirements of UAE based corporates.” Mr. Khadiri added: “While Ittihad has previously accessed the loan syndication market, the success of this transaction holds strategic importance, representing a major milestone in the group’s history as it marks their entry into the Islamic capital markets for the first time. Against a backdrop of challenging market conditions, the Sukuk issuance was 1.7 times oversubscribed, with the orderbook reaching approximately US$ 600 million. This demonstrates Ittihad’s solid business fundamentals and confirms its strong credit appetite.”

Mr. Khadiri concluded by stating: “This deal adds to Bank of Sharjah’s portfolio of noteworthy achievements and underscores our strong track record in providing financing products and services, as well as financial advisory to the local corporates. We are committed to pursuing Bank of Sharjah’s strategic objectives to further strengthen our position as a leading banking institution in the Emirate of Sharjah and across the UAE. We will continue to fulfil the needs and requirements of our valued customers.”

About Bank of Sharjah:

Bank of Sharjah was established on December 22, 1973, by Emiree decree issued by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah and its Dependencies. Banking operations started in May 1974. The Bank was the first financial institution in Sharjah, the fifth in the Federation and the first to make 40% of its capital available for public subscription.

About Ittihad International Investment:

Established in 2008, Ittihad International Investment is an industrial conglomerate and develops, manages and operates a diversified, non “oil and gas” portfolio across the industrial, infrastructure, healthcare and environmental services sectors. Ittihad increased its portfolio through a mixture of strategic acquisitions, greenfield expansion and optimisation of existing operations. The Group primarily operates in MENA across 20 companies and has global sales footprint.

