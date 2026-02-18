Packaged with Free Credit Card and Double Loyalty Points

Muscat: Redefining the journey to vehicle ownership, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, is offering a limited-time attractive Auto Finance offer under its ‘You Are Sorted’ campaign. With profit rates starting from just 3.49% along with exclusive credit card benefits, such as a free credit card and double loyalty points on Nizwa Plus, the offering delivers competitive, accessible financing solutions thoughtfully designed to align with customers’ lifestyles and aspirations. More than a financing option, this campaign is a testament to Bank Nizwa’s relentless commitment to innovation, value, and empowering customers – turning the dream of owning a vehicle into a seamless, confident, and rewarding reality.

Anchored in the principles of Islamic Sharia, Bank Nizwa’s Auto Finance solution is structured under the Murabaha model, offering customers a fixed profit rate for the entire financing tenure, ensuring transparency and certainty. Available for both new and pre-owned vehicles, this financing solution empowers customers to make prudent financial decisions that align seamlessly with their budgets and financial commitments.

Commenting on the offering, Mr. Mohammed Juma Al Ghassani, Chief Retail Banking Officer of Bank Nizwa, stated, “At Bank Nizwa, our mission is to provide financial solutions that are not only accessible and convenient but also meaningful in enhancing our customers’ daily lives. The Auto Finance offering under our ‘You Are Sorted’ campaign embodies this commitment, delivering a well-rounded proposition that combines competitive profit rates, transparent terms, and flexible structures. With this solution, we empower our customers to make confident, informed decisions while enjoying a financing experience that is fully aligned with their values.”

This proposition is designed to serve both salaried and self-employed customers, ensuring wide accessibility across all segments. With flexible salary transfer options and customizable repayment plans, customers can select solutions that perfectly align with their income and financial goals. Coupled with streamlined processes and fast approvals, the offering delivers a truly seamless, convenient, and empowering financing experience.

Customers opting for a one-year repayment tenure can enjoy a competitive profit rate of 3.49%, while those choosing a three-year plan benefit from a 4.75% profit rate, and customers selecting tenures beyond three years can avail a rate of 5.25%. This tiered structure allows customers to choose a financing option that best fits their financial capacity.

Through the ‘You Are Sorted’ asset campaign, Bank Nizwa reinforces its position as the preferred financial partner for customers across the Sultanate, showcasing its ability to deliver values-driven, customer-centric solutions with ease and efficiency. The campaign reflects the bank’s broader commitment to empowering individuals with thoughtfully designed financial solutions that enhance mobility, provide convenience, and support long-term financial wellbeing.

Keeping pace with the evolving expectations of its diverse customer base, Bank Nizwa remains committed to providing competitive solutions that combine value, transparency, and full Sharia compliance, setting new benchmarks for product and service excellence.