The Conference will be held under the Patronage of HE Taher Al Ameri, CEO of the Central Bank of Oman

Muscat: As the pioneering and fastest-growing Islamic bank in the country, Bank Nizwa has remained unwavering in its commitment to spearheading thought-leadership programmes that promote Islamic finance. In line with the same agenda, the bank recently signed an agreement with United Media Services (UMS) to act as the Presenting Sponsor of the upcoming Alam Al Iktisaad Islamic Banking and Finance Summit. Themed ‘Decrypt the Future of Islamic Banking, Finance and Fintech’, the Summit will welcome its Chief Guest and keynote speaker H.E. Tahir Al Amri, Executive President of Central Bank of Oman.

To confirm Bank Nizwa’s invaluable participation, a signing ceremony took place at the Bank Nizwa headquarters, where Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa and Mr. Said Masoud Al Maashani, Deputy CEO of UMS signed the agreement in the presence of executive members from both organizations.

Commenting on the sponsorship agreement, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed said, “As a progressive bank that strongly supports programmes that focus on strengthening the Islamic finance ecosystem, we are indeed proud to act as the Presenting Sponsor of the Alam Al-Iktisaad Islamic Banking and Finance Summit. Apart from providing a platform for industry enthusiasts to engage meaningfully with distinguished panellists and Islamic finance experts in the field, the event will also impart vital insights into the current Islamic finance market.”

He added, “With the growing preference for Shari’ah-compliant financial solutions, the Islamic banking and finance sector locally ­­has witnessed a strong growth year on year. Through shared knowledge, we will not only be able to witness accelerated development in the sector but will also be able to boost the contribution of Islamic finance institutions toward the socio-economic progress of the nation.”

The event will include presentations and panel discussions involving a cross-section of the Islamic banking and finance industry experts from Oman, GCC and other international markets. With a strong understanding of the local market and proven capabilities to lead transformative change in the sector, Bank Nizwa will play an active role in these discussions.

Supported by the Oman Banks Association, the objective of the Summit is to highlight, explore and assert the various fundamental and progressive developments that have the potential to affect the Islamic banking and financial sector over the next couple of years. The event will cover a wide array of topics, including prominent subjects such as acceleration of digital transformation, leveraging blockchain to bring transparency to Zakat, Sadaqah and Waqf, as well as the role of Islamic finance in the Metaverse, amongst others.

Sponsorships like these further attest to Bank Nizwa’s steadfast dedication to achieving growth, progress, and innovation in Oman's Islamic banking and finance sector.