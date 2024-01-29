Muscat: Cementing its position at the forefront of innovation and digitalization in the Islamic finance sector, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, clinched the esteemed ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ award at the International Finance Awards 2023, recently held in Dubai. The recognition underscores the bank’s proactive approach in developing ground-breaking banking services and financial solutions that are rooted in Islamic finance principles, setting a new standard for excellence in the industry. Mr. Salim Al Maharbi, Chief Financial Officer at Bank Nizwa, accepted the award on behalf of the bank.

The 11th edition of the International Finance Awards brought together top-level executives, trailblazers, leaders and members of the business fraternity from across the Middle East, for a gala event honouring outstanding performances and achievements in various sectors. The Awards acknowledged exceptional talent, leadership, resilience and the remarkable accomplishments of organizations within their respective industries.

Expressing his elation on the win, Mr. Salim Al Maharbi commented, “We are honoured to be recognized on an international level for our continued efforts to set new benchmarks. This win underscores Bank Nizwa’s commitment to enhancing our product portfolio and service quality to provide unparalleled Sharia-compliant banking solutions. This accolade is a testament to the collective dedication of our team, and the trust placed in us by our cherished customers. We are committed to driving innovation in Islamic banking, ensuring financial inclusion, and contributing to the economic development of the communities we serve.”

Committed to driving digital innovation, and keeping pace with the evolving needs of its customers, Bank Nizwa has strategically enhanced accessibility and ease of use through its digitalization initiatives. The bank’s robust mobile app provides comprehensive banking solutions available on the go, while ensuring secure and hassle-free transactions. Additionally, the bank provides streamlined digital onboarding services to simplify processes. Furthermore, Bank Nizwa is the first Islamic bank in the Sultanate to open a fully Digital Branch, allowing customers to seamlessly access the bank’s services beyond regular branch hours.

Motivated by the receipt of this prestigious accolade, Bank Nizwa remains resolute in its commitment to redefine the Islamic banking sector through continuous digital innovation, staying ahead of the curve to distinguish itself in the Sultanate’s financial landscape.