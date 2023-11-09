Muscat: As part of its endeavors to cement its position as a leading and most trusted Islamic bank in Oman, Bank Nizwa, the premier Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, recently participated in the second edition of the Omani Islamic Finance Forum. The forum showcased the competitiveness of the country’s Islamic finance industry, and highlighted the investment opportunities that are available within Oman and the greater Gulf region.

The Omani Islamic Finance Forum, organized by ‘Al Roya’, was held under the auspices of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Said Al Mamari, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs. The event witnessed the presence of prominent leaders from the Islamic finance industry in the Sultanate, and was attended by Mr. Khalid Al Khalili, Chairman of Bank Nizwa along with Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa, and several members of Bank Nizwa’s executive management.

The bank participated in the forum’s sessions and panel discussions, where, in the forum’s main presentation, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed shared his thoughts on how Islamic finance can contribute towards sustainable economy and infrastructure financing. Additionally, Mr. Mohamed Al Hashmi, Head of Compliance, Bank Nizwa, participated in the panel discussion titled 'Towards an Islamic Banking Sector that Meets Future Priorities.'

Whilst partaking in the discussions at the event, Mr. Khalid Al Kayed said, “We live in a rapidly changing world that requires us to adapt to it concurrently. Islamic banking is no exception, as it is constantly evolving and reaching greater heights. Therefore, it is paramount that we should explore the investment opportunities within the sector. Technology plays a huge part in Islamic banking, seeing how we are heading towards a paperless and more efficient society. The topics addressed have shed light on the challenges we might face when integrating technology with Islamic banking operations, and I hope we can implement such practices in the coming days. This in-turn will drive us and the Sultanate forward as we navigate our path towards success.”

Bank Nizwa’s support for the Omani Islamic Finance Forum 2023 is a testament to its unwavering commitment to educate and address the contemporary topics that are happening within the sector. The bank’s approach and contribution to providing a suite of the best Islamic products and services is evident as it continues its triumphant journey. Bank Nizwa remains resolute in paving the way and driving change and development through thoughtful initiatives and active engagements within the community.