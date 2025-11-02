Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to cultivating talent and shaping the future of Islamic finance in the Sultanate of Oman, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the nation, has launched the ‘UFQ – Bank Nizwa Future Leaders Program’. This transformative leadership development initiative is designed to prepare the bank’s next generation of leaders to meet the evolving demands of the financial sector. Delivered in collaboration with Harvard ManageMentor, the program integrates structured Harvard Topics into its core sessions and learning journeys, ensuring participants engage with globally recognized best practices. Through the integration of international standards and local expertise, Bank Nizwa is amplifying the strategic value of its investment in intellectual capital and charting a clear path for progressive leadership.

Speaking on the initiative, Ms. Haifa Al Lawati, Assistant General Manger – Chief Human Resources Officer at Bank Nizwa stated, “At Bank Nizwa, we recognize that the future of banking will be shaped not only by innovation but by leaders who demonstrate resilience, foresight, and integrity. The UFQ – Bank Nizwa Future Leaders Program provides a platform to nurture such individuals, equipping them with advanced competencies and global perspectives to drive sustainable growth while remaining anchored in the principles of Islamic finance. Beyond the bank itself, our investment in structured learning and leadership development reflects a forward-thinking approach that is helping to raise standards across the industry.”

Spanning an intensive six-month period, the program delivers a curriculum anchored in seven critical leadership pillars: Managing Self, Managing Teams, Managing Business, Managing Customers, Managing Strategy, Managing Change and Innovation, and Managing Financial Decisioning. Structured as a hybrid model, the program integrates blended learning, virtual sessions, real-time projects addressing strategic priorities, case studies, leadership assessments, industry visits, and thought leadership engagements. This practical and immersive approach ensures participants not only absorb theoretical frameworks but also translate them into measurable outcomes within the bank’s operations.

The launch of the program represents a decisive step in Bank Nizwa’s strategy to secure long-term competitiveness. The initiative is designed to cultivate a dynamic leadership pipeline across all levels of the organization — one that is agile, adaptable, and capable of steering transformation. More than a training exercise, it serves as a comprehensive roadmap to identify and equip high-potential employees with the skills, competencies, and mindset required to advance the bank’s growth trajectory. In doing so, Bank Nizwa ensures continuity while positioning itself to capture opportunities and mitigate risks in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Bank Nizwa remains deeply committed to turning education into tangible impact. This initiative represents a forward-looking model of capacity building that strengthens the national talent base and affirms Bank Nizwa’s role as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth.