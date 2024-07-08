Muscat: Committed to expanding its reach across the Sultanate of Oman, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the country, recently inaugurated a new branch in Al Amerat, marking the 23rd addition to its robust branch network. The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of H.E Sheikh Salem bin Rabie Al-Sunaidi, Wali of Willayat Al Amerat, and witnessed the presence of Mr. Khaled Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer at Bank Nizwa, along with several members from the bank’s executive management. This strategic expansion underscores the bank’s dedication to offering communities across the country unparalleled Sharia-compliant banking solutions that align with their values and beliefs.

One of the fastest growing cities in Muscat governorate, in recent years Al Amerat has evolved into a dynamic community, experiencing rapid development and significant population growth. This burgeoning locale presents an ideal setting for Bank Nizwa's expansion, allowing the bank to extend its comprehensive suite of products and services to a diverse population. This strategic move emphasizes the bank's commitment to reaching new customers, while establishing a central presence within the communities it serves.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Khaled Al Kayed said, “The opening of our Al Amerat branch is a pivotal milestone in Bank Nizwa’s journey. It not only signifies the growth of the bank, but also reaffirms our aim to be a trusted financial partner for all. The region’s dynamic growth and vibrant community make it a crucial area for extending our innovative banking services. By establishing a presence in Al Amerat, our goal is to provide accessible and comprehensive Islamic financial solutions, enhancing our ability to meet the needs of local residents and businesses more effectively.”

Bank Nizwa’s Al Amerat branch seamlessly integrates the traditional banking experience with state-of-the-art digital services, reflecting the bank’s commitment to a digital transformation agenda that prioritizes convenience and accessibility for its valued customers. Furthermore, the branch is equipped with cutting-edge Interactive Teller Machines offering innovative capabilities.

As the most-trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate, Bank Nizwa’s expansion endeavours epitomize its customer-centric ethos and commitment to promoting Islamic banking practices. Remaining at the forefront of the sector, the bank consistently delivers exceptional banking experiences through its robust digital platforms and extensive branch network.