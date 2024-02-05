Muscat: Recognizing the remarkable performances and potentials of its employees, Bank Nizwa, the leading Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, recently announced the promotion of three members of its executive management to new positions. Mr. Salim Rashid Ali Al Maharbi furthers his role as Chief Financial Officer (elevated to DGM) at the bank; Mr. Mohammed Hamed Nasser Al Hashimi takes on the role of Assistant General Manager – Chief Compliance Officer; and Mr. Ahmed Abdullah Salim Al Waily has been promoted to the position of Head of Corporate Communications, Marketing and Sustainability.

This strategic move reaffirms the bank's unwavering commitment to fostering professional development within the organization, and investing in national talent, in turn actively contributing to the advancement of the Islamic banking sector in the Sultanate.

Drawing upon an illustrious career in local and international banking operations spanning 28 years, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Salim Rashid Ali Al Maharbi’s wealth of experience includes a deep understanding of financial standards, such as AAOIFI, IAS, IFRS, and local legislations. Mr. Al Maharbi further augments his new position with expertise in Financial Reporting, Financial Accounting, Management Accounting, Internal Controls, Business Planning, and Performance Management.

Throughout his distinguished career at Bank Nizwa, Mr. Mohammed Hamed Nasser Al Hashimi has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in overseeing five pivotal units, including Regulatory Compliance, Compliance Testing and Review, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Fraud Risk Management, and Corporate Governance at the bank. His promotion stands as a testament to his commitment to compliance management and governance, aligning with the bank's pursuit of excellence in regulatory adherence.

With an illustrious career in the realm of marketing and corporate communications spanning 13 years, Mr. Ahmed Abdullah Salim Al Waily is well-positioned to lead Bank Nizwa’s communications department. His wealth of experience in strategic marketing, impactful corporate communication, and sustainable business practices, allows him to leverage his expertise to drive impactful initiatives and advance the organization's strategic objectives.

Excited to take on the new role, Mr. Salim Rashid Ali Al Maharbi said, “I am honoured by the confidence bestowed upon me by the Board of Directors and the management, and proud of their continuous efforts to enhance the capabilities of the executive team. This promotion is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the bank’s commitment to providing employees with avenues for advancement. By strategically elevating employees, the bank positions individuals in roles that leverage their skills and competencies, ensuring a collaborative work environment. I’m grateful for the journey thus far, and look forward to a promising future for the entire Bank Nizwa family.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Mohammed Hamed Nasser Al Hashimi said, “I’m grateful to Bank Nizwa for the trust they have placed in me with the promotion to Assistant General Manager – Chief Compliance Officer. This achievement is a reflection of the collective dedication and collaboration within our esteemed institution. As I embark on this new role, I am excited about the promising journey ahead, filled with opportunities for shared success.”

Reflecting on the promotion, Mr. Ahmed Abdullah Salim Al Waily said, “As I step into the role of Head of Corporate Communications, Marketing, and Sustainability, I am energized by the opportunity to drive meaningful narratives, innovative marketing, and sustainable practices that will shape the future of Bank Nizwa.”

It is worth mentioning, Bank Nizwa is committed to fostering a work environment that provides its employees with opportunities for professional growth. The bank prioritizes the development of its human capital by integrating capacity-building initiatives into its priorities. Through targeted training and guidance programs, Bank Nizwa ensures the continuous enhancement of employees' skills and capabilities, keeping them informed about industry trends. This commitment to talent development not only ensures the workforce's advancement within the bank but also equips its employees with the necessary skills to efficiently perform in their job responsibilities.