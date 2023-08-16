Muscat: Recognising high performance, potential, and capabilities, Bank Nizwa recently announced the promotion of three of its senior retail staff members to higher positions. This strategic decision underscores the bank's unwavering dedication to providing career advancement opportunities and empowering local talents by enabling them to take on elevated roles and responsibilities.



Backed by years of experience and an inherent zeal to achieve the broader goals of the bank, Mr. Jassim Al-Hajri was appointed as Regional Manager for the Governorates of Muscat and South Al-Batinah, Mr. Musallam Al-Busaidi as Regional Manager for the Governorates of Al-Dakhiliyah, North Al-Sharqiyah, Al-Dhahirah and Al-Buraimi, and Mr. Abdul Wahhab Al-Rawahi as Regional Manager for the Governorates of North Al-Batinah and South Al-Sharqiyah, where the regional magangers will perform their duties under the supervision of the Head of Branches, Mr. Talib bin Salam Al Yarubi.



Congratulating the employees on the promotions, Mr. Khaled Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer at Bank Nizwa stated, “A fundamental aspect of any thriving organisation is the value it accords to nurturing its employees. It is due to the efforts of the team that we have successfully been driving innovation and customer satisfaction while achieving operational efficiency and excellence. As a people-centric bank, we are invested in our people; we foster a dynamic work culture that promotes creative thinking and encourages individuals to take on leadership roles. Moreover, as we generate opportunities for career advancement within our organisation, we contribute to the development of a skilled workforce for the nation. By empowering nationals to take on key roles, we also help in the creation of a more resilient, independent, and sustainable economy.”



He added saying, “Over the years, Bank Nizwa has established strong goodwill in the market and our customer base has consistently been witnessing a steady rise. Keeping this in mind, we also acknowledge the immense importance of retaining and nurturing skilled professionals who can address the diverse needs of our ever-growing client base.”



With more than 30 years of experience in the banking sector and the proven capacity to manage branches with a turnover of RO. 100 million, the new Regional Managers are not just capable of tackling complex scenarios but also reserve the talent to offer valuable guidance to staff members. This, in turn, plays an instrumental role in preparing the next batch of competent leaders in the bank.



Being elevated from positions within the organisation, the trio also has a better understanding of the bank’s Sharia-compliant retail products, all of which are offered to customers through the bank’s branches strategically located throughout the country. Bank Nizwa currently operates 21 retail branches and a fully functional digital branch at the Mall of Oman. The bank’s physical presence is complemented by its advancements in the digital realm. Bank Nizwa’s popular mobile app and trusted Internet banking services further attest to its keen focus on enhancing its online presence and making banking more accessible, seamless, and efficient.



While Bank Nizwa continues to expand its reach, it also ensures that its commitment to customer service remains uncompromised. With the recent promotions, Bank Nizwa reiterates its practice of strengthening the bank with impactful leaders dedicated to fortifying client relationships, delivering exceptional levels of service, and upholding the core values of the bank.