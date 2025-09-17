Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Bank Aljazira has signed several collaboration agreements with leading companies — including GO Telecom, SingleView, and Bwatech to strengthen the bank’s technical efficiency and further enhance customer service. The agreements were signed during the bank’s participation in Money 20/20 Middle East, a premier global forum for fintech innovation and digital payment solutions, which commenced on Monday, September 15, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center (Malham).

The agreement with GO Telecom is aimed at strengthening the bank’s telecommunications infrastructure, ensuring faster, more secure, and reliable digital services for individuals and corporate clients.

In the field of cash and liquidity management, Bank Aljazira has partnered with SingleView and Bwatech to implement innovative solutions that optimize financial operations and elevate the customer experience, emphasizing the bank’s commitment to continuous innovation and operational excellence.

Bank Aljazira remains committed to its mission to be a trusted financial partner, delivering innovative solutions that foster business growth and sustainability within an experienced financial ecosystem. These strategic partnerships broaden the bank’s service capabilities and reinforce its pivotal role in advancing a cutting-edge digital financial infrastructure, contributing directly to the objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program and supporting the realization of Saudi Vision 2030.

About Bank AlJazira

Bank AlJazira is one of the leading financial institutions in Saudi Arabia, committed to enhancing the financial well-being of individuals, businesses, and institutions by providing innovative and comprehensive wealth management solutions tailored to customer needs. With its continuous approach to delivering high-quality services, the bank continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in Saudi Arabia’s financial sector. A key player in digital transformation, Bank AlJazira offers seamless, accessible banking experiences through its cutting-edge digital platforms, including AlJazira Online and mobile banking apps, empowering customers to effortlessly manage their financial needs anytime, anywhere.