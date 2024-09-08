Bank al Etihad has recently launched its 6th round of the Shorouq Comeback Program, aimed at supporting women who are looking to re-enter the workforce after taking voluntary career breaks.

Through the program, 45 women will have access to various training programs and practical learning opportunities provided by the bank and its partners. These resources will help them reintegrate into the workforce effectively. Participants will also be able to join the Shorouq Connect Network — a community of inspiring women. This network provides a platform for sharing ideas, knowledge, and experiences through networking events and diverse learning initiatives.

This year, Bank al Etihad has collaborated with a distinguished group of partners who share its commitment to strengthening women's economic participation. The partners include the Crown Prince Foundation, PwC Middle East, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Umniah, Talabat, Fine Hygienic Holding, Better Business, Careem, Al Aman Fund, Olayan Group, and Digitales.

Since its inception, the program has trained 153 women through Bank al Etihad and its partners. Notably, 45% of program participants have successfully re-entered the workforce, either by securing employment or launching their own businesses.

The Shorouq Comeback Program embodies Bank al Etihad's core values of gender diversity, inclusivity, and equal opportunities. By launching this program, the bank reaffirms its belief in the capabilities of women in Jordan and encourages them to contribute to the country's economic growth. The involvement of partner companies stems from their shared commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, including Goal 5 "Gender Equality," Goal 8 "Decent Work and Economic Growth," Goal 10 "Reduced Inequalities," and Goal 17 "Partnerships for the Goals."

The Shorouq Comeback Program is part of the broader Shorouq suite of banking solutions and non-financial services designed exclusively for women in Jordan. Launched by Bank al Etihad in 2014, the Shorouq suite is dedicated to promoting financial independence and security while advancing women's economic participation.

About Bank al Etihad

Bank al Etihad is a banking and financial institution dedicated to serving customers since 1987. With a strong presence in Jordan, the bank comprises several entities, including a financial brokerage company (Etihad Brokerage) and a financial leasing company (Etihad Leasing Company). Furthermore, Bank al Etihad holds a 10% ownership stake in the National Bank of Palestine and actively participates on its board of directors. In 2017, Bank al Etihad acquired a controlling stake in Safwa Islamic Bank.