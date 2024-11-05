RIYADH: The launch of Bain & Company’s “MENA Sustainability Shapers Program” is set to bring together in its first cohort, more than 30 of Saudi Arabia’s top sustainability leaders in Riyadh, starting in November 2024. This exclusive 12-month program aims to build a community of leaders spearheading the region’s sustainability transformation.

The program will focus on recent local and global sustainability trends, as well as identifying opportunities, and outlining strategies for integrating sustainability into organizations. Designed for leaders across various industries, the initiative will also emphasize personal leadership growth and collaborative learning.

Wissam Yassine, Partner at Bain & Company Middle East and MENA Sustainability Shapers Program Lead, emphasizes, "Our goal is to build a transformative network of sustainability leaders across the region, empowering them to drive real impact in their organizations and industries. By equipping them with the latest insights and tools, we aim to foster a collaborative environment where sustainable development is not just a concept but a lived practice."

Participants will engage in four in-person offsite modules throughout the year, covering topics ranging from defining leadership purpose to navigating disruptive change. These modules are designed to help sustainability leaders articulate their goals and translate them into actionable strategies.

The inaugural cohort will feature more than 30 of Saudi Arabia’s top sustainability leaders, representing a range of sectors and industries such as aviation, manufacturing, construction, mining, and utilities. Yousef Alguwaifli, AVP of Sustainability and Public Policy, and Salih Merhani, VP of Energy Services from Olayan Saudi Holding Company highlight the importance of the program, stating, “At Olayan, sustainability has always been a core tenet of our business strategy. This program offers an invaluable opportunity to collaborate with like-minded leaders and drive sustainability forward, not only across industries in Saudi Arabia but also throughout the broader region.”

The inaugural session will take place on November 6–7, 2024 in Riyadh, where attendees will explore the evolving sustainability landscape and how to champion sustainability within their organizations. Following that, additional modules will take place in 2025, focusing on inspirational leadership, capacity building, and leveraging technology to maximize sustainability impact.

Ahmed AlQarawi, Sector Manager at National Housing Company, emphasized the importance of uniting efforts to achieve common goals, adding “As a key enabler of Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector, NHC is committed to advancing sustainable development solutions that meet the needs of future generations. This program, organized by Bain & Company, is a vital opportunity for us to exchange knowledge and pioneer new approaches that align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 sustainability goals.”

In addition to the in-person sessions, participants will benefit from a range of program features, including executive coaching, virtual seminars with global experts, networking opportunities and access to a dedicated learning platform.

The program aims to foster one of MENA’s largest networks of sustainability leaders, with new cohorts joining annually and continuing engagement for alumni. Another participant, Hazem Sukar, Chief Governance and Compliance Officer at Alsulaiman Group added, “At Alsulaiman Group, sustainability is embedded in every facet of our operations, extending across all our subsidiaries. This program provides a unique platform to collaborate with visionary leaders and collectively drive impactful change across the Kingdom. For us, sustainability is not just a business imperative, but a shared responsibility to create a lasting positive impact on our communities and the environment.”

For more information on the MENA Sustainability Shapers Program, please visit https://www.bain.com/offices/middle-east/mena-sustainability-shapers-program/

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

About the MENA Sustainability Shapers Program

The MENA Sustainability Shapers Program is an executive leadership platform designed to foster a community of sustainability leaders from across the MENA region. The Program will integrate leadership development with sustainability principles, empowering executives with the capabilities needed to realize their full potential. The mission of the Program is to build a community of leaders to deliver the region’s sustainability transformation.

Over 12 months, participants will embark on an immersive journey that deepens their understanding of the latest sustainability trends and equips them to seamlessly integrate sustainability into their organizations, all while developing their skills as inspirational leaders.

The program will be delivered by world renowned experts in sustainability and leadership from across the globe, accompanied by a suite of learning aids including executive coaching sessions, a dedicated learning platform and visits to sustainability champions to learn about best practices.