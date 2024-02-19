Abu Dhabi – Bain & Company is proud to announce that it has been awarded with the prestigious UAE Parent-friendly Label (PFL) by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), an entity under the patronage of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, committed to supporting holistic early childhood development. Bain & Company is the first consulting firm to win this esteemed recognition.

The Parent-friendly Label (PFL) program, initiated by the ECA, commends organizations in the UAE’s semi-government, private, and third sectors for their commitment to creating supportive environments for working parents. The program encourages institutions to implement policies and frameworks that enable employees to provide the best possible care for their children while pursuing their professional aspirations.

The recognition ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs and Chairman of the ECA. Among the 12 esteemed organizations honored with the Parent-friendly Label, Bain & Company stands out as a trailblazer in supporting the needs of working parents.

Also present at recognition event were several senior officials including His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council; His Excellency Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Her Excellency Sana Mohamed Suhail, Director General of the ECA, and representatives of the institutions awarded the PFL label.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the government's commitment to supporting families and highlighted the significant role of families as the primary source of education and the cornerstone of robust and stable society.

The UAE President congratulated all participating institutions for their commitment to fostering a parent-supportive work culture, which strengthens family bonds, promotes effective parenting, and positively impacts children, families, and society.

The second cycle of ECA’s Parent-friendly Label recorded impressive response, with 75 applications received from across the UAE spanning 23 diverse industries. The applications were evaluated against rigorous criteria by an independent judging panel consisting of senior leaders from various emirates.

The positive impact of this cycle extended far and wide, reaching over 48,000 children and more than 127,000 employees within participating institutions. This covered around 66,000 parents and 1,500 children of determination, highlighting the substantial reach and meaningful influence of the Parent-friendly Label.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition and underline our steadfast commitment to upholding the exceptional standards associated with the Parent-friendly Label and to further enhance our support for working parents within the organization,” said Anne-Laure Malauzat, Partner and Regional Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer and Head of the EMEA Social Impact practice. “At Bain, we continually reassess our efforts to ensure we lead the way in promoting work-life balance, and adopt a human-first approach to all we do.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated people, whose unwavering contributions have been instrumental in shaping Bain & Company as a workplace that prioritizes the well-being of our teams and their families,” she added.

Being awarded the UAE Parent-friendly Label is a strong testament to Bain’s ongoing commitment to enabling its employees to balance their professional and family responsibilities effectively, and its unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace environment.

